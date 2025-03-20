Leaders Excellence Announces Two Distinguished Honorary Fellows

Celebrating global excellence in leadership, negotiation, and AI innovation.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders Excellence, a premier leadership development organization, is proud to announce the induction of two esteemed academics and thought leaders as Honorary Fellows. This prestigious recognition is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary contributions to business education, leadership, and executive development.

Our Honorary Fellows includes thought leaders, deans, chairs, professors, and academic affiliates from world-renowned institutions such as Yale, MIT, Stanford, Wharton, and Harvard. Leaders Excellence serves as a nexus of academic and professional excellence, connecting top business educators and executives to drive leadership innovation.

Joining this esteemed group of global influencers in March 2025 are:

Dr. Eugene B. Kogan (United States) – A Harvard expert and global advisor on negotiation and geopolitics.

Hamilton Mann (Europe) – A leading authority on AI and digital transformation, recognized among the world’s top management thinkers.

“At Leaders Excellence, we take great pride in recognizing global thought leaders who shape the future of business, leadership, and innovation. The induction of Dr. Eugene B. Kogan and Hamilton Mann as Honorary Fellows underscores our commitment to excellence. Their expertise in negotiation strategy and AI transformation will inspire our global leadership community and drive the future of leadership in a rapidly evolving world,” says Dan Hoeyer, President of Leaders Excellence.



Meet Our New Honorary Fellows

🔹 Dr. Eugene B. Kogan enables executives worldwide to make strategic choices during pivotal moments. He teaches at Harvard's Professional & Executive Development Programs & serves as the Managing Director of Kogan Global Advisory LLC. With a rich background as a business founder, board member and Harvard thought leader, Dr. Kogan has over 15 years of experience advancing strategic growth, steering complex organizational transformations, and enabling successful transactions. Drawing on extensive international expertise, Dr. Kogan skillfully guides C-Suite leaders through critical decisions, enabling impactful partnerships and sustained success. With insights grounded in rigorous research—including a co-authored book, Mediation: Negotiation by Other Moves (Wiley 2021)—and firsthand learning from masters of the craft like Henry Kissinger, Condoleezza Rice, and Colin Powell, he offers tailored approaches to cultivate resilient, forward-thinking leadership cultures. Dr. Kogan holds a Ph.D. from Brandeis, a postdoc from Harvard Kennedy School, and executive education certificates from Harvard Law School.

🔹 Hamilton Mann is a pioneer and leading authority in AI and digital transformation. Mann is a lecturer at INSEAD and HEC Paris, a Doctoral Researcher at École des Ponts Business School - École des Ponts ParisTech, and an inductee of Thinkers50 Radar, recognizing the world’s top rising business thinkers. Named a Top 10 Thought Leader in Technology, he also leads AI initiatives and digital transformation at Thales, a global leader in Defense, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital. Mann’s acclaimed book, Artificial Integrity: The Paths to Leading AI Toward a Human-Centered Future (Wiley, 2024), redefines ethical AI development and has been recognized as a must-read by the Next Big Idea Club. He has notably contributed to the Stanford Social Innovation Review, California Management Review, Rotman Magazine, I by IMD, Wharton Knowledge, INSEAD Knowledge, Polytechnique Insights (École Polytechnique’s journal), and Leader to Leader (University of Pittsburgh’s journal). Additionally, he is a regular contributor to Forbes and The European Business Review.



About the Leaders Excellence Honorary Fellowship

The Leaders Excellence Honorary Fellowship represents the highest distinction awarded by our organization. Fellows include prominent scholars, deans, chairs, and academic affiliates from the world’s most prestigious universities. Notable honorary fellows include Philip Kotler, the father of modern marketing, alongside distinguished professors shaping the future of business education.

Through the Fellowship, members gain access to insightful articles, thought leadership discussions, and exclusive engagement with top-tier business educators, empowering them with unparalleled knowledge and strategic insights. Leaders Excellence provides a selective platform where academia and executive leadership converge to inspire and elevate the next generation of leaders.



About Leaders Excellence

Located in Harvard Square, Leaders Excellence provides premier online leadership development programs and an exclusive leadership network for executives and academics. Since 2014, the organization has empowered over 10,000 leaders worldwide.

With a membership highly curated by invitation or qualification, Leaders Excellence stands at the forefront of executive education, fostering global leadership and professional growth. Members gain access to exclusive online events, networking opportunities, and cutting-edge insights from the world’s foremost business thinkers.

By welcoming Dr. Kogan and Mr. Mann, Leaders Excellence continues to expand its mission of cultivating a world-class community of thought leaders, scholars, and industry pioneers, inspiring professionals to push the boundaries of knowledge, leadership, and innovation.

