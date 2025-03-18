TaxCure Surpasses 1,000 Tax Pros, Expanding Tax Relief Access

TaxCure reaches 1,000 verified tax professionals, expanding access to tax resolution services across the United States.

TRUMBULL, CT, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TaxCure.com, an online platform connecting taxpayers with licensed tax professionals, has reached a significant milestone, now having over 1,000 verified tax professionals, including Enrolled Agents (EAs), Certified Public Accountants (CPAs), and Tax Attorneys across the United States.

Each year, millions of taxpayers face collection actions from the IRS, along with enforcement actions from state tax agencies. Many struggle to find a qualified tax professional who specializes in their unique tax issue. TaxCure bridges this gap by allowing taxpayers to search for tax professionals with experience handling IRS and state tax problems.

TaxCure provides an alternative to large tax resolution firms by making it easier for taxpayers to search for local professionals with experience in their specific tax issue. Many websites that list tax resolution services prioritize paid placements, making it hard for taxpayers to find professionals based on experience, reviews, and qualifications.

TaxCure’s mission is to bring transparency to tax relief services and allow taxpayers to find professionals who have the experience to resolve their unique tax situation.

Other online directories of tax professionals do not offer the same depth of detail or verification as TaxCure. All TaxCure members personally complete their profiles to showcase their specific experience with different types of tax problems, tax resolution options, types of taxes, and types of taxpayers. Only licensed tax professionals - Enrolled Agents (EAs), Certified Public Accountants (CPAs), and Tax Attorneys, are eligible to join the platform. This ensures taxpayers connect with legally authorized experts to represent them before the IRS and state tax agencies.

Additionally, TaxCure allows taxpayers to make informed decisions by reading reviews from real clients. TaxCure provides transparency and allows taxpayers to read firsthand experiences from other clients who have worked directly with the professional before choosing to hire.

TaxCure offers a search feature that allows taxpayers to filter results based on their specific tax issue and location. For example, if a taxpayer in Virginia is having their wages garnished or a New Yorker is facing a residency audit, they can use TaxCure's search and filter features to find a tax pro who has experience with those specific issues. TaxCure allows taxpayers to find professionals with experience in both IRS and state-specific tax matters.

Many taxpayers come to TaxCure when seeking a professional with specific experience in resolving tax problems. Some find the site after getting a recommendation from an employee at their State Department of Revenue. In all cases, TaxCure helps them find a tax pro with the experience they need to solve their unique tax problem.

“Reaching 1,000 verified professionals is a major milestone for TaxCure, and we're really excited about what that can do for taxpayers,” says Charles Corsello. “There are no one-size-fits-all solutions for tax problems, and we want to ensure that taxpayers can easily find professionals with the specific experience they need."

Taxpayers need (and deserve) customized solutions tailored to their unique situations. TaxCure is the only platform that allows consumers to find professionals based on experience, tax agencies, and type of problem. For more information, visit TaxCure.com to find a qualified tax professional.

