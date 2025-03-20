Meet our Gold Sponsors Meet The Team Y.E.S.! TEAM Special Guest Jenna Frank Gold Sponsor Success Space

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Professionals of San Antonio Hosts Networking Event to Support Local Nonprofit Y.E.S.!

The Business Professionals of San Antonio (BPSA) hosted a highly successful networking event on Wednesday, March 12, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Amelia’s Social Lounge, a standout venue in San Antonio’s emerging Creamery District. The event brought together business leaders, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists to raise awareness and funds for Y.E.S.! (Youth Entrepreneurship Services), a nonprofit dedicated to providing mentorship and resources for young entrepreneurs.

Rachel Porter, BPSA board member and owner of Evolve, a transformational coaching company, nominated Y.E.S.! as the featured nonprofit for March. Fellow board members Chris Matz and Jenevy Sims collaborated with Porter to organize and promote the event, which included strategic social media outreach and an appearance on KROV FM radio with Texas’ own DJ Keith Scott, who rallied San Antonio’s community to support Y.E.S.!

One of the evening’s most significant contributions came from BPSA’s Gold Sponsor, Nathaniel Mack. Mack, a personal injury attorney whose firm specializes in mass tort and car accident cases, donated $500 directly to Y.E.S.!

Justin Pace, BPSA’s Silver Sponsor and owner of Connected Concierge, covered the evening’s food costs. His company assists new homeowners with setting up essential services, from internet to home security, while also helping existing homeowners find better deals on their services. “I believe in Y.E.S.!’s impact,” said Pace. “I wish an organization like this had been around when I was younger.”

Adding to the evening’s prestige, mayoral candidate Chris Herring and his wife, Theresa “Bestie Estie” Herring, made a guest appearance, showing their support for Y.E.S.! and its mission.

Y.E.S.! also secured three of their own additional Gold Sponsors:

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools - Franchise owners Arlette and Matthew Belver operate premier swim schools dedicated to teaching young children life-saving skills in and around the water.

Meta Consulting – A firm with over 20 years of experience in community-based program development, focusing on HIV prevention, substance abuse treatment, behavioral health, and community health services.

Success Space San Antonio – A flexible workspace provider near Stone Oak, offering coworking spaces, private meeting rooms, and a coffee lounge for local professionals.

“The San Antonio business community came together to support Y.E.S.! and our mission to empower young entrepreneurs,” said Jacqueline N. Hernandez, President of Y.E.S.! and founder of Entrepreneurial Empire Consulting. “We aim to equip the next generation with the skills to succeed in any economic climate.”

Y.E.S.! board members in attendance included Joseph Trevino, school district consultant and former adviser for the State Board of Education; Crystal Lopez, a mortgage lender at Rev Mortgage; Matthew Belver, a San Antonio police officer and Aqua Tots owner; and Vanessa Richaud, the 23-year-old franchise owner of ChillN Ice Cream in Shavano Park.

Junior board members present included Dashawn Davis, a high school senior and day trader; Jade Aguirre, a high school senior and aspiring fashion entrepreneur; and Sam Torres, owner of Glass and Grass, a lawn care and window cleaning business. Two Y.E.S.! mentees, Oscar Amaya, a senior and owner of a chamoy treats business, and Lydia Jade, a model expanding into real estate, also attended to represent the nonprofit.

The evening was a testament to the power of community-driven networking and philanthropy, demonstrating BPSA’s ongoing commitment to fostering professional connections while supporting impactful local initiatives.

About BPSA

The Business Professionals of San Antonio (BPSA) is dedicated to creating opportunities and resources that support and inspire professional networking. Each month, BPSA highlights a local nonprofit to raise awareness and funding for meaningful causes.

About Y.E.S.!

Youth Entrepreneurship Services (Y.E.S.!) is a nonprofit organization committed to mentoring and providing resources for young entrepreneurs. Y.E.S.! empowers youth by equipping them with business acumen, financial literacy, and leadership skills to navigate an ever-evolving economic landscape. To learn more about their mentorship programs or tutoring services Y.E.S.! Learn More

Y.E.S.! is hosting its first Youth Conference in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, April 19th, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. This event will feature Jenna Frank as the keynote speaker. Daughter of the late Jason David Frank, the original Green Ranger, Jenna Frank, who is starring in an upcoming motion picture premiering in theaters this September—a final film alongside her father. In addition to acting, Jenna is a talented singer who will perform at the conference, giving attendees an exclusive first listen to her upcoming single.

The event will also feature Manny Diotte, a childhood cancer survivor diagnosed at the age of eight. Manny went on to found The Ferrari Kid Foundation, a successful nonprofit in San Antonio dedicated to empowering children battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. As a nationally recognized motivational speaker, Manny will inspire attendees with his journey of resilience, success, and giving back.

Additionally, former NFL player and founder of the infamous nonprofit Breaking Down Walls, Lenny Walls will take the stage, sharing his experiences in professional sports and business, providing valuable insights on discipline, leadership, and perseverance.

Also speaking at the conference is Vanessa Richaud, a 23-year-old entrepreneur who took a bold financial leap to build her business from the ground up. She will share her journey of investing significant capital at a young age, the belief and resilience it required, and the strategies she used to scale her business into a thriving enterprise. Richaud’s story is a testament to the power of calculated risk-taking and unwavering confidence in achieving entrepreneurial success. Arlette Belver, owner of five Aqua-Tots Swim School franchises, will also take the stage to share her journey in building one of the most recognized swim school franchises in Texas and Florida. She serves as a powerful example of turning a local business into a multi-state success and she will share insights on leadership, and business growth.

This conference aims to equip young entrepreneurs with the knowledge, tools, and mentorship needed to succeed in today’s competitive market.

Space is limited! Click on the link to register and secure your spot today: Youth Conference 2025 Registration

Media Contact: ENTREPRENEURIAL EMPIRE

Business Development Consulting

entrepreneurial-empire.com

consult@entrepreneurtial-empire.com

408-802-8663

