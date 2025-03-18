BBC journalists reach settlement over discrimination claims

Four BBC women journalists have reached a settlement with the corporation over issues of discrimination, preventing the need for a tribunal hearing this week.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has recognised a settlement between BBC journalists and the corporation, over discrimination claims including those on age and sex. The journalists previously at the BBC News channel were not offered positions following a recruitment exercise with the broadcaster. The process dating back to 2022, followed a decision by the BBC to merge its BBC UK News and BBC World News channels.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“The NUJ welcomes the settlement reached between four BBC journalists Martine Croxall, Annita McVeigh, Karin Giannone and Kasia Madera and the BBC. This has been a long-running case over alleged pay inequality and recruitment practices at the broadcaster and we are pleased all four journalists will continue working at BBC News. “Although this settlement has been reached with no admission of liability to the corporation, we remain concerned over issues this case has highlighted, including on gender pay and age discrimination. The NUJ's support for this case was rooted in ensuring the BBC was rightly held accountable for its decision making, with significant impact on our members. Our longstanding calls and campaigning on the need to tackle discriminatory practices impacting journalists and equal pay continues."

