DAC Engineered Products Launches New Website

OSWEGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DAC-EP website has a new look! Redesigned to offer a customer friendly experience, the new website now has a searchable product library.DAC-EP is a rapidly growing aerospace PMA Parts/Brakes and CMM/DER Repair provider focused on niche product segments and cost saving solutions for operators and MRO’s. We offer high quality products with cost savings and operational reliability enhancements along with short lead times compared to the OEM. DAC-EP offers 60+ unique PMA parts for 165+ unique part numbers and approximately 25 DER repairs for 55+ unique part numbers to accommodate a wide variety of aircrafts.Newly added to the site is a PRODUCT CATALOG section. This new feature allows industry users to search for products allowing filtering by solution type, part number, name, OEM, aircraft eligibility, ATA chapter, and NHA number or name.DAC-Engineered Products is a subsidiary of The Loar Group along with 15+ other aerospace companies. Loar boasts a wide array of products in their portfolio giving DAC-EP the ability to leverage cost savings opportunities across the company to assist customer needs.

