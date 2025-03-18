Sponge Health Enhances Eye Care at UCH Ibadan with Donation of Oculera Visual Field Analyzer

Sponge Health, division of Sponge Group, proud to announce the donation of an Oculera Visual Field Analyzer to the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan.

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sponge Health, the newly established health and wellness division of Sponge Group, is proud to announce the donation of an Oculera Visual Field Analyzer to the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan. The official handover ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, March 20, 2025, at UCH Ibadan.This donation comes on the heels of World Glaucoma Week 2025, a period dedicated to raising awareness about glaucoma and the importance of early detection and treatment. citeturn0search0 Glaucoma is a leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide, often referred to as the "silent thief of sight" due to its gradual progression without noticeable symptoms.The Oculera Visual Field Analyzer is a state-of-the-art, portable device designed to detect and diagnose early-stage eye conditions such as glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and scotomas. Weighing only 500 grams, it offers high mobility and ease of use, eliminating the need for a dark room or eye patches during examinations. Its virtual reality technology facilitates fast, non-invasive eye examinations, enhancing patient comfort and accessibility.By equipping UCH Ibadan with the Oculera device, Sponge Health aims to support early diagnosis and timely intervention for eye-related conditions, ultimately contributing to better patient outcomes."At Sponge Health, our mission is to drive transformative healthcare solutions through strategic partnerships and innovative technology. This donation to UCH Ibadan reflects our dedication to making quality health services more accessible," said Dayo Elegbe, CEO of Sponge Group.The donation event will take place at UCH Ibadan on Thursday, March 20, 2025, where healthcare professionals will provide onsite demonstrations of the Oculera device and discuss its role in enhancing eye care delivery.This contribution is part of Sponge Health's broader vision to support healthcare institutions, professionals, and communities with cutting-edge technology and sustainable solutions that improve public health outcomes.For media inquiries or to attend the event, please contact:📩 info@spongegroup.com.ngAbout Sponge HealthSponge Health is the health and wellness division of Sponge Group, focused on delivering innovative, technology-driven solutions that enhance healthcare accessibility, efficiency, and outcome through strategic collaborations, Sponge Health empowers healthcare providers and communities with tools that drive better health and wellness.

