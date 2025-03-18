Tampa Medical Waste Disposal Company Addresses Surge in Needlestick Injuries with Informative Guide

Avoid Needlestick Injuries

According to the CDC, healthcare workers in the U.S. experience an estimated 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries each year.

TAMPA, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to a significant rise in needlestick injuries, BioMedical Waste Solutions, a prominent medical waste disposal company with locations in Tampa, FL, is proactively informing the public on the hazards of improper medical waste disposal, especially needles.

According to the CDC, approximately 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries occur each year among healthcare workers in the U.S. This figure likely underrepresents the actual number due to underreporting, particularly in private homes where elderly individuals and the 38.4 million Americans with diabetes rely on daily needle usage.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has underscored the dangers of sharps injuries in spreading diseases, with global annual infection rates among healthcare workers as follows:

• Nearly 2,005,000 cases of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus)

•. 66,000 cases of hepatitis B virus (HBV)

•. 16,000 cases of hepatitis C virus (HCV)

Several complications could arise from these infections, including disabilities and death.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reports that one-third of all sharps injuries result from the disposal process. This highlights the importance of strict medical waste disposal practices for healthcare workers and public protection.

To address this urgent matter, the Tampa medical waste disposal company BioMedical Waste Solutions released The Definitive Guide to Medical Waste Disposal in 2024. This guide provides essential information on the safe disposal of needles, syringes, and other sharp objects, demonstrating the company’s commitment to improving safety and preventing infections through proper waste management.

The guide includes five crucial tips for preventing needlestick injuries:

1. Utilize FDA-certified sharps disposal containers.

2. Avoid filling disposal containers beyond their capacity.

3. Do not put your hand into disposal containers.

4. Steer clear of recapping needles.

5. Keep sharp objects and disposal containers out of the reach of children.

JP Richards, Director of Communications at BioMedical Waste Solutions, stated, "The rising rate of needlestick injuries and their severe impacts on healthcare workers and the community are of great concern. Our guide is essential for preventing these injuries and ensuring the safety of healthcare providers and individuals using needles at home. We are dedicated to offering reliable Tampa medical waste disposal solutions. Together, we can reduce the dangers associated with needlestick injuries."

BioMedical Waste Solutions, a premier Tampa medical waste disposal company, encourages healthcare facilities, professionals, and individuals using needles to check their informative guide about adequately disposing of sharps and medical waste. Take advantage of their knowledge and technology to ensure the secure handling, transportation, and disposal of medical waste, complying with the highest national, state, and local standards.

For further details on safe medical waste disposal or to view the guide from BioMedical Waste Solutions, please visit their website at https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/locations/florida/tampa-medical-waste-disposal/ and view their guide at https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/medical-waste-disposal/ or reach out directly at 346-660-4994 or JPRichards@BioMedicalWasteSolutions.com.

About BioMedical Waste Solutions:

BioMedical Waste Solutions is a leading medical waste disposal company dedicated to providing safe and reliable solutions for the management and disposal of medical waste. With a commitment to environmental responsibility and public health, the company serves healthcare facilities, private practices, dental offices, veterinarians and laboratories across America. BioMedical Waste Solutions offers comprehensive services to ensure the proper collection, transportation, and disposal of medical waste, including sharps, in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

