Liberland Expands LLD to TRON via BTTC Bridge, Enhancing Cross-Chain Utility and Adoption

LLD is now on TRON

Liberland launches Liberland Dollar (LLD) on TRON via BTTC Bridge, marking a significant step in enhancing accessibility, liquidity, and cross-chain utility.

LIBERLAND, SERBIA, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Free Republic of Liberland is excited to announce the launch of Liberland Dollar (LLD) on the TRON blockchain via the BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) Bridge. This strategic expansion marks a significant step in enhancing the accessibility, liquidity, and cross-chain utility of LLD, allowing it to move seamlessly between Ethereum and TRON.With this integration, LLD holders can now bridge their tokens between Ethereum and TRON, leveraging TRON’s high-speed, low-cost transactions while maintaining compatibility with Ethereum’s expansive DeFi ecosystem.A Milestone for LLD and Cross-Chain ExpansionThe BTTC Bridge enables LLD to be transferred between Ethereum and TRON while preserving the token’s integrity and total supply across both chains. By bridging LLD onto TRON, Liberland is opening up new opportunities for faster transactions, lower fees, and broader use cases within TRON’s ecosystem.Key benefits of LLD launching on TRON via BTTC Bridge:- Fast & Scalable Transactions – TRON’s high throughput allows for near-instant LLD transfers.- Lower Transaction Fees – Compared to Ethereum, TRON offers a more cost-effective solution for moving and using LLD.- Expanded DeFi Access – TRON’s DeFi ecosystem provides additional trading, staking, and lending opportunities for LLD holders.- Cross-Chain Interoperability – Users can bridge LLD between Ethereum and TRON, increasing liquidity and expanding adoption.- Greater Adoption & Reach – TRON’s large user base and developer-friendly environment create more opportunities for LLD integration in DeFi, gaming, and payments.Bringing Liberland Dollar to the Next LevelThe expansion of LLD to TRON is a key step in Liberland’s broader blockchain strategy, ensuring that its digital economy remains decentralized, efficient, and accessible. By leveraging TRON’s infrastructure, LLD can now be used for payments, smart contracts, and DeFi applications with minimal transaction costs and improved efficiency.“The integration of LLD onto TRON via BTTC Bridge represents a crucial advancement for Liberland. By expanding onto a blockchain known for its speed, scalability, and low transaction costs, we are ensuring that LLD remains a practical and widely usable digital currency,” said President Vít Jedlička. “This step strengthens our financial infrastructure and aligns with our long-term goal of a truly decentralized and efficient economy.”How to Bridge LLD to TRONLLD holders can use the BTTC Bridge [bt.io] to transfer LLD between Ethereum and TRON. The process locks LLD on Ethereum and mints an equivalent amount on TRON, ensuring that the total supply remains balanced across both networks. The bridge is powered by secure smart contracts and a validator network, providing seamless and trustless transfers. There are step-by-step guides on how to do this in Liberland’s documentation.Once on TRON, LLD can be swapped with other TRON ecosystem tokens at Sun.io ## Join the Future of Decentralized Finance with LLD on TRON!The Liberland government and blockchain team will continue working on expanding LLD’s reach to additional networks, ensuring that Liberland’s digital economy remains at the forefront of blockchain innovation.For more details and updates, visit Liberland’s official website or follow @Liberland_org on X.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.