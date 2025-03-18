Former Special Operations Intelligence Officer and Consulting Leader, Anthony Chapman, joins Board of Directors of Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc.

Knoxville, TN, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: HITC), a global leader in AI-driven safety and monitoring solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Anthony Chapman to its Board of Directors. Mr. Chapman, a former Special Operations Intelligence Officer and founding member of one of the most classified divisions in Joint Special Forces, brings decades of elite military, security, and strategic consulting experience to the company’s leadership team.

Mr. Chapman is a decorated American hero with a career spanning over 40 years, including pivotal roles in military intelligence, corporate security, and executive leadership. As the President of Chapman Consulting Group, since 2001, Mr. Chapman has built and led a global consulting business, employing hundreds of elite former special operations team members to support U.S. allies worldwide. His expertise in strategic visioning, organizational leadership, and decision-making, makes him a valuable addition to HITC, as it continues to scale its AI healthcare technology solutions and expand into school safety, transpiration safety and beyond.

“We are honored to welcome Anthony Chapman to our Board of Directors,” said Scott Boruff, CEO of Healthcare Integrated Technologies. “His background in intelligence, security, and international operations aligns seamlessly with our mission to revolutionize school, healthcare, transportation and commercial building monitoring and security, using AI technology. Anthony’s leadership and experience in navigating high-stakes environments will be instrumental in guiding HITC’s next phase of growth.”

Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Chapman has demonstrated an unparalleled ability to assess risks, build high-performing teams, and develop strategies that drive impactful results. As a former Captain, at American Airlines and a leader in military intelligence, Mr. Chapman understands the importance of precision, innovation, and operational excellence—qualities that will enhance HITC’s ability to deliver best-in-class solutions for schools, transportation, commercial buildings, elder care facilities, hospitals, and beyond.

Mr. Chapman’s addition to the HITC board comes at a critical time as the Company expands its global market presence and continues its mission of helping save lives through ambient AI-powered technologies. Mr. Chapman’s experience negotiating high-level partnerships and his deep understanding of corporate security will be invaluable in guiding HITC’s strategic initiatives.

“I am thrilled to join the Board of Healthcare Integrated Technologies and be part of a team that is shaping the future of AI safety,” said Mr. Chapman. “HITC is at the forefront of developing technologies that will help save lives, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to help drive its success.”

As HITC continues to innovate and grow, the appointment of Mr. Chapman underscores the Company’s commitment to securing top-tier leadership, to advance its vision and create a lasting impact on the ambient AI safety space.

About Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc.

Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded, fully reporting audited company specializing in ambient AI technology solutions, dedicated to enhancing safety and security across various sectors, including healthcare, education, transportation, manufacturing, incarceration, and commercial industries. The Company’s mission is to help save lives worldwide by developing advanced AI technologies designed to enhance situational awareness and mitigate risks in critical environments. The Company is currently marketing five products and solutions, including its initial product, SafeSpace® Fall Monitoring, which utilizes advanced AI monitoring tools to enhance resident safety in senior living, reduce the risk of injuries, and improve overall care efficiency. Additionally, the Company has expanded its services and offerings beyond senior living facilities, into schools and transportation where it has recently launched several innovative solutions.

