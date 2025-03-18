Gotham Pickleball, NYC's First 24/7 Pickleball Club, Opens in LIC as New York's First Fully Autonomous Pickleball Club

Gotham Pickleball, NYC's first 24/7 pickleball venue

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York City’s premier indoor pickleball venue, Gotham Pickleball , the sport’s largest fully autonomous 24/7 pickleball club, is now open in Long Island City (5-25 46th Avenue). This ultra-modern, state-of-the-art facility features four full-size, cushioned, and climate-controlled pickleball courts.Each court in Gotham Pickleball’s 7,800 square foot facility is equipped with premium lighting for better visibility, tournament-grade court surfaces for optimal play, spacious layouts for uninterrupted games, and replay technology that records your best shots and sends them to your email.Based on the early success of Gotham Pickleball, founder-owner David Goldberg has already expanded his business model to a second location, acquiring New Haven’s Pickleville CT as a Gotham Pickleball venue. Goldberg plans additional growth within the tri-state area using the same autonomous small format approach, ensuring top-quality playing experiences in all new venues.Goldberg, an avid and competitive player himself, started the club “to fill a void in New York City for indoor pickleball that provides professional-grade court surfaces, lighting, spacing, ceiling height, and acoustics. Gotham delivers on its promise of a high quality indoor pickleball experience both in terms of the physical aspects of the venue, but also through customer-friendly technology, an excellent coaching staff, and responsiveness to customer feedback.”For Gotham, says Goldberg, “every detail—from court spacing to paint colors—focuses on elevating the pickleball experience. This is a space dedicated entirely to the game, with no distractions—just pure play.”The fully autonomous experience, using the PodPlay technology suite, allows players to create an account online, reserve a court, invite friends to join, and unlock the door, all using the Gotham Pickleball app (iOS and Android). Once inside, players are assigned a court and provided with equipment (balls and paddles) free of charge if they don’t have their own. Features include instant replays, automated scoreboards, open play sessions, and clinics with professional pickleball coaches. Private coaching, leagues, and tournaments are also available. Safety and security are ensured through 24/7 video monitoring.Gotham Pickleball is conveniently located just a four-minute walk from the LIC Ferry Terminal and a ten-minute walk from the 7, G, E, and M trains. There is ample street parking nearby plus a paid garage one block away.

