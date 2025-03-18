Wanta Thome Launches Workplace Justice Research Scholarship

Our goal is to foster the next generation of leaders dedicated to combating workplace inequities through meaningful research and advocacy” — Shawn Wanta

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanta Thome, a trusted leader in workplace justice, is proud to announce the launch of the Wanta Thome Workplace Justice Research Scholarship. This annual $3,000 scholarship aims to inspire the next generation of leaders to combat workplace discrimination and retaliation. Applications are now open, offering undergraduate juniors, seniors, and graduate students a unique opportunity to drive meaningful research and advocacy.

The scholarship focuses on the economic impact of workplace discrimination, encouraging students to explore critical issues such as lost earnings, productivity losses, and the broader effects on families, businesses, and communities.

“Our goal is to foster the next generation of leaders dedicated to combating workplace inequities through meaningful research and advocacy,” said Shawn Wanta, Managing Member of Wanta Thome. “Understanding the economic consequences of workplace discrimination is crucial for driving effective policy reform and creating equitable work environments.”

Scholarship Details and Eligibility

Applicants must:

• Be undergraduate juniors, seniors, or graduate students in fields such as law, public policy, economics, sociology, business, or related disciplines.

• Demonstrate a strong academic track record (minimum GPA of 3.0 for undergraduates and 3.5 for graduate students).

• Showcase a proven commitment to workplace justice via coursework, internships, volunteerism, or personal projects.

Key Application Requirements:

• Research Interest Statement (750–1,000 words): Highlighting the applicant’s focus on the economic impact of workplace discrimination and its alignment with their goals.

• Personal Statement (500–750 words): Outlining the applicant’s broader passion for workplace justice and how the scholarship will aid their aspirations.

• Transcripts and Resume/CV detailing academic achievements and extracurricular involvement.

Award Benefits:

The selected recipient will receive $3,000, which can be applied toward tuition, books, research tools, or other educational expenses. Additionally, the recipient will gain mentorship opportunities with Wanta Thome attorneys and advocates. Exceptional research may even be published, bringing heightened visibility to workplace equity issues.

Important Dates

• Applications Open: January 15, 2025

• Application Deadline: May 31, 2025

• Recipient Announcement: July 15, 2025

How to Apply

Students can submit their application and supporting documents at wantathome.com/scholarship

About Wanta Thome

Wanta Thome is a leading employment law firm dedicated to advancing fairness and equity in the workplace. With decades of experience in tackling discrimination, retaliation, and wage disputes, the firm’s attorneys are committed to help individuals navigate employment disputes, secure rightful compensation, and foster equitable work environments with our expert legal representation. The new scholarship reflects their mission to undo the economic harm caused by illegal conduct in the workplace.

For additional information about the scholarship or the application process, visit wantathome.com/scholarship

Legal Disclaimer:

