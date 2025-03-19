ST. LOUIS ENTREPRENEUR IS REIMAGINING THE WEDDING PLANNING PROCESS FOR LOCAL ENGAGED COUPLES

Lost Hill Lake Events Wedding Venue

Engaged couples will embark on party buses for a bar-crawl themed wedding venue tour.

We're turning the wedding planning process into a party, designed around celebrating you.” — Tony Mellinger

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Wentzville-based filmmaker and photographer is setting out to reinvent the wedding planning process for St. Louis couples. Inspired by the idea of a bar crawl, Tony Mellinger and his team are hosting what they’re calling: a wedding crawl. This first-of-its-kind event is an unconventional take on the traditional wedding show, designed to connect engaged couples with top-tier wedding vendors in a completely unique and memorable way.On April 6th, brides or grooms-to-be and their “plus ones” will set out on a curated wedding planning experience as they travel on party buses to tour the following three destination-style wedding venues:Triple 3 Vineyard | Washington, MOLost Hill Lake Events | St. Clair, MORed Oak Valley | Owensville, MOCaterers, florists, hairstylists, pet sitters, first-dance instructors, and other wedding professionals will be sprinkled throughout the venues, giving couples a chance to connect with vendors in a way that feels more like a party and less like a stuffy sales pitch.With nearly a decade of experience capturing St. Louis-area weddings, Mellinger pointed out a disappointing trend that’s emerging: “Each year, we hear more and more of our couples describe the wedding planning process as overwhelming and anxiety-inducing.”The average cost of a wedding in Missouri is over $25,000 according to theknot.com , and about 56% of couples take on debt to cover it. Lifestyle Daily noted that 25% of women surveyed cite planning their wedding as the most stressful event of their lives. With these staggering numbers, it's no wonder wedding planning is overwhelming for so many.“But we believe planning a wedding should be one of the most fun experiences of a couple’s life together,” said Mellinger. "This is why we set out to create the Wedding Crawl. We're turning the wedding planning process into a party, designed around celebrating you."Mellinger and his team have partnered with Boogie Bus Express, a party bus company out of Maryland Heights to provide transportation.Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased on Eventbrite

