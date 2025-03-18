Social Learning Platforms Market to Reach $216.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 7.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research - Logo

The social learning platforms market is growing with rising online learning adoption, remote work trends, and tech advancements.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social learning platforms blend social networking with educational technology, creating interactive spaces for collaborative learning and knowledge sharing. They combine traditional LMS features with social tools, enabling users to engage, create, and exchange educational content in a community-driven environment. These platforms foster peer-to-peer learning, allowing participants to share insights, ask questions, and discuss topics seamlessly.According to the report, the social learning platforms market was valued at $110.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $216.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2032.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 280 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09903 The global social learning platforms market is experiencing growth due to surge in adoption of online learning, remote work and learning trends and technological advancements. However, data privacy and security concerns hinder market growth to some extent. Moreover, expansion into emerging markets offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the social learning platforms market.Recent DevelopmentIn April 2024, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. launched Cornerstone Learning Fundamentals, an all-in-one learning solution for mid-sized organizations, offering pre-packaged LMS products, curated learning pathways, and an optimized, consumer-grade learner experienceIn March 2024, Accenture launched Accenture LearnVantage, a technology learning and training services for its clients. The company will invest $1 billion in Accenture LearnVantage over three years and has agreed to acquire educational platform Udacity.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/social-learning-platforms-market/purchase-options By end user, the education segment held the largest market share in 2023, owing to the growing demand for online and collaborative learning tools among educational institutions and students. The shift towards remote and hybrid learning models, as well as the need for interactive platforms to facilitate knowledge sharing and skill development, have been key factors contributing to the dominance of the education segment in this market.By deployment mode, the cloud-based segment held the largest market share in 2023 owing to its flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. The organizations preferred cloud-based LMS for its ability to give remote access, simple upgrades, and lower infrastructure costs than on-premises alternatives. This distribution strategy supports current workforce dynamics by providing seamless access to learning resources from anywhere, which dominates the segment in the market.By type, the learning management system segment held the largest market share in 2023, owing to its widespread adoption across various industries, such as education, corporate, healthcare, government, and retail. The LMS platform is important for training needs, including regulatory compliance, scalability, and customization, which makes it essential for organizations. Furthermore, the established market presence and ability to manage, track, and deliver learning content effectively contributed to the segment dominance in the market.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A09903 By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the largest market share in 2023 owing to the enterprise substantial budgets, extensive employee bases, and the need for efficient, scalable training solutions. These enterprises leverage social learning platforms to foster collaboration, enhance skills, and streamline onboarding processes, driving adoption and investment in these technologies, which is driving the segment dominance in the marketNorth America leads the market share in 2023, owing to its advanced technological infrastructure, high adoption rates of e-learning solutions, and significant investments in educational technology. In addition, strong emphasis on continuous learning and professional development, coupled with the presence of major tech companies and startups, fosters innovation in social learning platform, thereby drives the region growth in social learning platforms market.PlayersCornerstone OnDemand, Inc.Blackboard Inc.SAP SEIBM CorporationD2L CorporationSaba SoftwareSchoology, Inc.Docebo Inc.Absorb Software Inc.Instructure, Inc.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09903 The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global social learning platforms market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, acquisition and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.