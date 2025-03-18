First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post from Aghdara
AZERBAIJAN, March 18 - 18 March 2025, 14:00
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post from Aghdara on her social media accounts.
“Aghdara district, Hasanriz village. 18.03.2025. May Allah the Almighty grant everyone strong health, abundant joy, love, and happiness, bring a cheerful spirit to every home, and bless every household with abundance! Happy Last Tuesday!”
