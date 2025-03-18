Automotive ATIS Market to Hit $2.26B by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand for Safety, Efficiency & Smart Tire Technologies

ATIS Market Share

Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market by Product Type, by Application, by Sales Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive automatic tire inflation system market generated $658.10 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2.26 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Rise in demand for all-terrain & military vehicles, increase in demand for incorporation of safety features in vehicles, and surge in demand for comfort while driving are the factors that propel the growth of the global automotive automatic tire inflation system market. However, high implementation cost & configuration complexity restrain the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and integration of automatic tire inflation system with telematics create new opportunities in the coming years.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13046 An automatic tire inflation system is a technology used to inflate tires in an automotive while driving. The system maintains the air pressure inside the tire according to the road surface, vehicle load, and size & type of the tires. It consists of a compressor that passes air through the rotary joint fixed between the wheel spindle and wheel hub at each wheel via hoses, providing the rotary motion of wheel assembly. The improved automatic tire inflation system can enhance tire efficiency, increase fuel efficiency, and reduce tire wear by providing sufficient air in each wheel. For instance, in March 2018, SAF-HOLLAND SE launched the Tire Pilot Plus, an active tire pressure management system , at the 2018 Technology & Maintenance Council Annual Meeting in Atlanta that enables proper tire pressure across a trailer and protects tires, improves fuel efficiency, and optimizes uptime, thus reducing wear and associated costs.Covid-19 Scenario:Manufacturing operations of automotive automatic tire inflation system were halted partially or completely due to lockdown restrictions taken place across many countries. Moreover, disruptions in supply chain and shortage of raw materials presented various challenges in carrying out manufacturing with full capacity.The ban on import-export activities led to disruption in supply chain and created a supply-demand gap. As the restrictions are lifted off, the supply chain restored, and is on the path of steady recovery.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automotive automatic tire inflation system market based on product type, application, sales channel, and region.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-automatic-tire-inflation-system-market/purchase-options Based on product type, the central tire inflation segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly four-fourths of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2030. However, the continuous tire inflation segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2030.Based on application, the heavy duty vehicles segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global automotive automatic tire inflation system market, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the light duty vehicle segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13046 Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 (𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐒) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭Aperia Technology Inc., Dana Limited, Bigfoot Equipment LTD, Hendrickson USA, LLC, FTL/IDEX (subsidiary of IDEX Corporation), Parker Hannifin Corp., Meritor, Inc., the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, SAF-HOLLAND SE, and ti.systems GmbH.Factors such as increase in demand for all-terrain and military vehicles, high demand for safety features in vehicles, and rise in need for comfort while driving boost the market growth. However, the market growth is restrained by factors such as high implementation cost & configuration complexity and nitrogen tires substituting compressed air tires. On the contrary, technological advancements and integration of ATIS with telematics are anticipated to create ample opportunities for the growth of the market across the globe. 