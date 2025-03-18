The Imfinzi Durvalumab Market 2025: Impact Of Rising Cancer Incidence On The Future Growth Of The Market

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is the Global Imfinzi Durvalumab Market, and What Is Its Growth Rate?

The Imfinzi Durvalumab market has experienced remarkable expansion in recent years, with projections indicating continued growth.

• In 2024, the market size was valued at $2,701.22 million, and it is expected to rise to $3,013.33 million in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%.

• Looking further ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $4,143.36 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.3%.

• This expansion is primarily driven by:

o Increased adoption of immunotherapy

o Rising global cancer prevalence

o Growing use of combination therapies

o Higher investments in healthcare infrastructure

What Is Driving the Growth of the Imfinzi Durvalumab Market?

The increasing incidence of cancer remains a pivotal force behind market growth. As cancer cases continue to rise, largely due to aging populations and unhealthy lifestyle choices, the demand for effective immunotherapies like Imfinzi Durvalumab is surging.

Imfinzi Durvalumab functions by blocking the PD-L1 protein, which prevents cancer cells from evading the immune system. This mechanism enhances the body's ability to recognize and attack tumors, making it an essential tool in modern oncology treatments.

Additionally, the rise of personalized medicine is further accelerating market expansion. By tailoring immunotherapy treatments to specific tumor biology and immune system profiles, Imfinzi Durvalumab enables more effective and targeted cancer treatment.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving the Imfinzi Durvalumab Market?

AstraZeneca PLC stands out as a key player in the Imfinzi Durvalumab market, contributing significantly to growth through continuous research, innovation, and regulatory advancements.

A notable trend in the market is the expansion of regulatory approvals to include additional cancer types. For instance, in September 2022, AstraZeneca received FDA approval for Imfinzi Durvalumab as a treatment for locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC), following the successful TOPAZ-1 trial.

How Is the Global Imfinzi Durvalumab Market Segmented?

The market is segmented based on several factors:

• By Type: 2.4mL Injection; 10mL Injection

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies

• By Application: Locally Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma; Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma; Other Applications

Which Region Is Leading the Imfinzi Durvalumab Market?

• North America emerged as the largest market for Imfinzi Durvalumab in 2024.

• However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

• Other key regions covered include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

