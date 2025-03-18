3D Printing Metals Market Size to Worth USD 10.89 Billion by 2032 | Industry Growth & Trends

3D Printing Metals Market

NJ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 3D printing metals market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing adoption of additive manufacturing across various industries such as aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and defense. This technology enables the production of complex geometries, reduces material waste, and enhances production efficiency, making it an attractive alternative to traditional manufacturing methods.Get a Free Sample Research PDF- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/3d-printing-metals-market-110817 ➡️ Market Size and ShareAccording to Fortune Business Insights, the global 3D printing metals market was valued at approximately USD 2,013.9 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 10,893.1 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period, 2024-2032.In 2023, North America led the market with a value of USD 829.1 million, while Asia Pacific held the highest market share.The market is segmented based on metal type, form, technology, and end-user industry:• By Metal Type: Titanium, Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Nickel Alloys, Others• By Form: Powder, Filament• By Technology: Powder Bed Fusion, Direct Energy Deposition, Binder Jetting, Others• By End-User Industry: Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Energy, OthersIn 2023, the aerospace & defense application was the leading segment in the market.➡️LIST OF TOP 3D PRINTING METALS COMPANIES:• EOS GmbH (Germany)• SLM Solutions (Germany)• Desktop Metal, Inc. (U.S.)• GE Additive (U.S.)• 3D Systems, Inc. (U.S.)• Xi'an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd. (BLT) (China)• Stratasys (U.S.)• Velo3D, Inc. (U.S.)• TRUMPF (U.S.)• Shanghai Hanbang United 3D Tech Co., Ltd. (China)➡️ Growth Drivers1. Advancements in Additive Manufacturing: Continuous technological improvements are making 3D metal printing more efficient and cost-effective.2. Rising Demand from Aerospace & Defense: The industry leverages 3D metal printing for lightweight and high-strength components.3. Growing Adoption in Healthcare: The expansion of 3D printing metals for personalized implants, advanced surgical tools, and biomedical innovation in healthcare is driving product adoption.4. Sustainability and Material Efficiency: The reduction in material waste compared to traditional manufacturing methods supports market expansion.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/3d-printing-metals-market-110817 ➡️ Regional AnalysisNorth AmericaNorth America dominated the 3D printing metals market with a market share of 41.17% in 2023.This is attributed to significant investments in research and development and the strong presence of aerospace and healthcare industries. The U.S. leads the market with government support and technological advancements.EuropeEurope is a key market driven by automotive and industrial applications. Countries like Germany, the UK, and France are heavily investing in additive manufacturing for lightweight and high-performance components.Asia-PacificThe Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to witness the fastest growth due to the increasing adoption of 3D printing in manufacturing, especially in China, Japan, and South Korea. The region’s expanding aerospace and automotive sectors contribute significantly to market growth.Latin America & Middle East and AfricaThese regions are witnessing gradual adoption of 3D printing metals, primarily driven by industrial and healthcare advancements.➡️ Latest Industry Developments• Alloyed's Expansion: Alloyed, a company originating from the University of Oxford, secured £37 million in investment to enhance its digital design software and additive manufacturing capabilities in the UK and the US. This funding aims to double the number of specialist 3D printers at their facilities, catering to sectors like aerospace, automotive, defense, data centers, and wearable electronics.• SPEE3D's Contribution to Defense: Australian company SPEE3D has been instrumental in supporting the Ukrainian war effort by providing cold spray technology-based 3D metal printing systems. These systems enable rapid manufacturing of critical vehicle parts and tools, optimizing supply chains for military operations.• Ferrari's 3D-Printed Components: In October 2024, Ferrari introduced the F80 limited-edition supercar, marking a significant milestone as the first Ferrari road supercar to incorporate metal 3D-printed parts in its final production. This development underscores the automotive industry's shift towards additive manufacturing for complex and high-performance components.• Magnesium Alloy 3D Printing: In June 2024, a collaboration between the Magnesium Research Center of Kumamoto University, TOHO KINZOKU CO., LTD., and JAXA led to the development of high-precision additive manufacturing technology using magnesium alloys. This advancement is set to revolutionize the production of lighter and stronger components for rockets, automobiles, and aircraft.Send me a Free Sample Research PDF- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/3d-printing-metals-market-110817 ➡️ ConclusionThe 3D printing metals market is poised for substantial growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing industrial applications, and the demand for sustainable manufacturing solutions. The 3D printing metals market is poised for substantial growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing industrial applications, and the demand for sustainable manufacturing solutions. As adoption expands across industries, market players are focusing on innovation and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market position.

