Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits Aligns Nationally with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits for Distribution

Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits has announced a strategic alliance with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits to enhance its national distribution capabilities.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits, a premium craft spirits brand celebrated for its exceptional quality and innovative offerings, is thrilled to announce a new national distribution agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, the preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone for Thomas Ashbourne as the brand seeks to expand its reach and share its passion for craft cocktails with consumers across the country.



Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits has quickly made a name for itself with a unique and award winning portfolio of ready-to-drink cocktails, including Neil Patrick Harris’s award-winning Espresso Martini, which received the coveted "Best Ready-to-Drink" award at the 2023 Tales of the Cocktail. With over 50 industry awards across the portfolio, standout offerings include Sarah Jessica Parker’s Cosmopolitan and a refreshing Margarita inspired by the creative collaboration of Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson, and Ashley Benson. Each cocktail combines premium ingredients with expert craftsmanship, providing consumers with quality, convenience, and creativity.



“We are excited to partner with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, a leader in the industry with an extensive distribution network and a shared commitment to quality,” said Katrina Stoneking, CEO of Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits. “This collaboration will enable us to bring our exceptional craft cocktails to a wider audience, ensuring that more consumers can enjoy the world class flavors and experiences that our brand offers.”



Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is renowned for its dedication to building strong relationships with suppliers and customers alike. The agreement will tap into Southern Glazer’s expansive distribution network and deep market knowledge to introduce Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits to new markets and retail locations across the nation.



Consumers can look forward to enjoying a range of ready-to-drink cocktails that reflect the brand’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship, available at retailers and restaurants nationwide.



For more information about Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits, please visit www.thomasashbourne.com.



About Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits:

Launched in 2022, Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits is a premium craft spirits brand dedicated to creating exceptional ready-to-drink cocktails. With a focus on quality ingredients and innovative flavors, Thomas Ashbourne aims to redefine the cocktail experience for consumers everywhere. Find the gluten free, all natural, and kosher cocktails in retailers nationwide.



About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits:

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the largest wine and spirits distributor in the United States, providing a diverse portfolio of premium brands and exceptional service. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Southern Glazer’s partners with suppliers and customers to deliver outstanding products and experiences.



Media Contact:

Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits

social@thomasashbourne.com

