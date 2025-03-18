IMANCORP FOUNDATION launches the #BreakTheStereotype Campaign to Promote Workplace Inclusion for People with Disability

Valentina

For World Down Syndrome Day, IMANcorp Foundation launches #BreakTheStereotype, a campaign advocating for employment inclusion and breaking down prejudices.

At IMANCORP FOUNDATION, we believe talent knows no labels. With #BreakTheStereotype, we’re not just raising awareness—we’re creating real opportunities.” — IMANcorp FOUNDATION

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, IMANCORP FOUNDATION is launching the #BreakTheStereotype campaign, (#RompeElPrejuicio) a movement aimed at challenging stereotypes and advocating for greater employment opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome.

A staggering 95% of people with Down syndrome are unable to secure a job, according to the European Down Syndrome Association. Meanwhile, a report by Accenture highlights that inclusive companies are 35% more productive and experience a 59% lower staff turnover. So why are we still excluding this talent? The issue is not a lack of ability, but a lack of opportunities.

With #BreakTheStereotype, (#RompeElPrejuicio) IMANCORP FOUNDATION seeks to change this reality, delivering a clear message: talent knows no labels.

A Short Film That Challenges Perceptions: "And Your Virtue, Is It Late Too?" (¿Y tu virtud, también llega tarde?)

As part of the campaign, IMANCORP FOUNDATION is releasing the short film "And Your Virtue, Is It Late Too?",(¿Y tu virtud, también llega tarde?) produced by Magnetic Productions. The film aims to challenge perceptions of disability and inspire a more inclusive vision of employment.

The story follows Marcos, who is about to sign his first job contract at a company where people come first. When his new boss reminds him that "the key is to never be late," his imagination runs wild.

What will his colleagues be like? What does working in an inclusive environment truly mean?

Marcos is about to discover that real barriers don’t exist in the workplace but in the prejudices that persist in society. True inclusion starts in the mind and extends into the world.

Watch the full story that will leave no one indifferent: https://imancorpfoundation.org/y-tu-virtud-tambien-llega-tarde/

From Awareness to Action

More than just a campaign, #BreakTheStereotype is a call to action for businesses, policymakers, and society at large. IMANCORP FOUNDATION collaborates with companies that have already embraced diversity and proven that inclusion is a real competitive advantage.

Through this initiative, the foundation will share real-life success stories of individuals with Down syndrome who have secured jobs and made a positive impact on their teams. Additionally, events, business roundtables, and a strong social media campaign will amplify the message.

You too can be part of the change. IMANCORP FOUNDATION invites you to join #BreakTheStereotype #RompeElPrejuicio on social media.

How Can You Get Involved?

Post a story on your social media sharing a fact, experience, or reflection about Down syndrome, or share your thoughts on the short film "And Your Virtue, Is It Late Too?",(¿Y tu virtud, también llega tarde?). Help us highlight their talent and prove that real limits exist only in prejudice.

🔹 Tag @imancorpfoundation

🔹 Use the hashtag #BreakTheStereotype #RompeElPrejuicio

Let’s change the way the world sees inclusion.

Why is March 21 World Down Syndrome Day?

The United Nations General Assembly declared March 21 as World Down Syndrome Day in 2011 to recognize the dignity, worth, and contributions of individuals with Down syndrome in their communities.

The date was chosen deliberately: Down syndrome is caused by a trisomy of chromosome 21—meaning three copies instead of two. This unique genetic characteristic inspired the symbolic date (3/21 = March 21), making it a key moment to raise awareness about inclusion and equal opportunities.

About IMANCORP FOUNDATION

IMANCORP FOUNDATION is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering a more technological, digital, and inclusive society. The foundation drives innovation through entrepreneurship grants, promotes a culture of learning and work, and champions inclusive talent through corporate disability awareness programs.

For more information, visit www.imancorpfoundation.org.

For media inquiries, interviews, or audiovisual materials about the #BreakTheStereotype campaign, please contact:

IMANCORP FOUNDATION – Communications Team

Roos Chen | Carla Álvarez

📩 fundacion@imancorp.es

📞 +34 650 859 924

Y tu virtud, ¿también llega tarde?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.