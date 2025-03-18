Asian and Middle Eastern Investors Apply in Record Numbers for Greek Residency

ATHENS, GREECE, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greece ’s Golden Visa program is experiencing a record surge in demand, particularly from investors in China, India, Turkey, and the Middle East. As global uncertainty persists, Greece is emerging as a key destination for individuals seeking European residency through real estate investment.According to industry analysts, the program’s appeal lies in its combination of investment security, access to the European market, and lifestyle benefits. Unlike other residency programs, Greece’s Golden Visa grants residency without requiring permanent relocation, making it an attractive option for international investors.Increased Investor Interest in Greek Real EstateReal estate professionals report a sharp rise in transactions linked to the program, with demand concentrated in Athens, Piraeus, and coastal destinations such as Zakynthos. Market trends indicate that investors view Greek real estate as a stable asset, particularly in light of global economic shifts."We are witnessing unprecedented levels of interest, especially from investors who see real estate as a hedge against market volatility," said a representative from NTL Trust, a firm specializing in investment migration. "Greece offers a compelling mix of financial opportunity, lifestyle appeal, and access to the European market."Key Factors Driving the SurgeStrong Real Estate Market – Investors are drawn to high-value properties in prime locations, with increasing interest in both urban and coastal areas.Schengen Access – Residency under the Golden Visa program allows visa-free travel across the Schengen Zone, a key advantage for business professionals and frequent travelers.Lifestyle and Infrastructure – Greece's Mediterranean climate, high-quality healthcare system, and international schools make it a desirable option for families planning long-term residency.Generational Wealth Planning – Unlike some other programs, Greece’s residency model allows multi-generational benefits, making it attractive for those seeking long-term security in Europe.Potential Policy Adjustments on the HorizonWith demand at an all-time high, experts suggest that policy adjustments could be forthcoming, potentially tightening entry requirements. Investors considering the program are encouraged to act promptly to secure their place before any changes take effect."The current window remains open, but as demand surges, prime real estate options are becoming increasingly scarce," the NTL Trust representative added.As Greece continues to attract global investors, the Golden Visa program remains a key pathway for those seeking European residency through real estate investment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.