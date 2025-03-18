OmniPlan and Plannerly Announce Strategic Partnership: OmniPlan Becomes Certified Partner and Authorized Training Center
OmniPlan is now a Certified Partner and Training Centre for Plannerly, offering enhanced project management and training solutions globally.
We are proud to be a certified training centre for Plannerly - a fantastic opportunity to help our clients not only improve their project planning and execution but also adopt ISO 19650 standards”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plannerly, the leading platform for digital project management and construction planning, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with OmniPlan, the leader in BIM training in Jordan. As part of this collaboration, OmniPlan is now an Official Certified Partner and Authorized Training Centre for Plannerly, significantly enhancing the professional development and project management capabilities available to organizations worldwide.
— Esam Azzam, CEO of OmniPlan
This partnership will offer organizations and project managers expert training and resources to fully leverage the potential of Plannerly’s platform. It also strengthens Plannerly’s commitment to supporting teams in adopting ISO 19650 standards and ensuring audit-readiness, which will contribute to improved project outcomes, compliance, and operational efficiency.
Empowering Project Management Teams with ISO 19650 Compliance and Audit-Readiness
Plannerly is renowned for its ability to help teams seamlessly adopt and follow ISO 19650, the international standard for managing information throughout the lifecycle of a built asset using building information modelling (BIM). The platform’s tools provide project teams with the essential framework to implement and comply with ISO 19650, facilitating smoother transitions between project phases, ensuring data consistency, and improving overall project delivery.
Through this partnership, OmniPlan will play a vital role in supporting Plannerly’s mission by offering specialized training that focuses on the adoption of ISO 19650, helping teams stay aligned with industry best practices. The training will equip professionals with the tools needed to use Plannerly’s platform effectively, ensuring they are fully prepared for ISO audits and "audit-ready" at any time.
“We are thrilled to partner with OmniPlan as a certified partner and authorized training centre,” said Clive Jordan, CEO and Founder of Plannerly. “This collaboration not only enhances our ability to offer world-class training but also helps organizations streamline their approach to ISO 19650 compliance. We are committed to providing the tools and knowledge necessary for teams to adopt BIM standards and ensure their projects are audit-ready.”
A Vision for Growth and Collaboration
As a Certified Partner and Authorized Training Centre, OmniPlan will offer expert-led courses and workshops focused on maximizing the use of Plannerly’s platform. These training programs will be tailored to the specific needs of project teams, ensuring that they can fully utilize Plannerly’s tools to enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and meet compliance requirements. Additionally, the training will emphasize how to make teams and projects "audit-ready" by adhering to industry standards and guidelines.
Esam Azzam, CEO of OmniPlan, expressed his excitement about the partnership: “We are proud to be a certified partner and authorized training centre for Plannerly. This is an excellent opportunity to help our clients not only improve their BIM capabilities but also adopt ISO 19650 standards, ensuring they are fully compliant and audit-ready. We look forward to working closely with Plannerly to bring these valuable insights and solutions to a broader audience.”
About OmniPlan
OmniPlan is the leader in BIM training in Jordan and a strategic partner with Autodesk in the region. They provide expert-led courses and workshops to support the implementation and adoption of BIM standards in the construction and engineering sectors. Through their advanced training programs, OmniPlan ensures that teams are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of BIM, improve productivity, and stay compliant with international standards such as ISO 19650. As an Autodesk partner, OmniPlan also offers specialized training in Autodesk software, helping professionals maximize the capabilities of tools like Revit, AutoCAD, and more.
About Plannerly
Plannerly is the leading digital project management platform designed to help project teams in the construction and engineering sectors streamline their workflows and ensure compliance with ISO 19650 standards. By offering robust tools for managing information, planning, and collaboration, Plannerly empowers teams to manage complex projects with ease while staying audit-ready. The platform provides an essential foundation for teams to meet industry standards, reduce project risks, and deliver projects successfully.
News Desk
Plannerly
hello@plannerly.com
Visit us on social media:
YouTube
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.