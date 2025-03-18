Injection Molding Machine Market Size to Reach USD 25.39 Billion by 2032, at CAGR 3.9%

Injection Molding Machine Market Size

Key segmentations covered in the injection molding machine market report are By Product Type, Machine Type, Clamping Force, End-user Industry and By Region.

Increasing Focus on Manufacturing of Smart Machines to Fuel the Market” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global market for injection molding machines was valued at about USD 15.39 billion in 2019 and has the potential to reach USD 25.39 billion by 2032, indicating a compound yearly growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period.For several years, industries have used injection molding machines to manufacture goods out of plastic, metal, rubber, and other materials. These machines are generally used to manufacture modest, every day-use items. They are available in a variety of sizes and feature creative adaptations. Furthermore, these devices can be powered by a variety of sources, including electricity and hydraulics.Get Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/injection-molding-machine-market-101389 KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERSIn terms of revenue, key companies include Haitian International, Milacron Holdings Corp., and Sumitomo Heavy Industries dominate the market.LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:• Haitian International (Ningbo, China)• Chen Hsong Holdings Limited (Tai Po, Hong Kong)• Milacron Holdings Corp. (Ohio, United States)• Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)• Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)• Arburg GmbH + Co KG (Loßburg, Germany)• NISSEI AMERICA, INC. (California, United States)• Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. (Caledon, Canada)• Engel Austria GmbH (Schwartzberg, Austria)• Ved Machinery (Maharashtra, India)• ELECTRONICA PLASTIC MACHINES LIMITED (Maharashtra, India)Market DynamicsThe market's growth is primarily driven by rising demand from sectors such as automotive and packaging, coupled with technological advancements and a heightened focus on energy efficiency. Additionally, the expansion of manufacturing activities globally contributes significantly to market growth.Product TypesInjection molding machines are utilized across various industries to produce items made from materials like plastic, metal, rubber, and more. These machines are essential for manufacturing small, everyday products and come in various sizes with innovative customizations. They can be powered electrically, hydraulically, or through hybrid systems, offering flexibility to manufacturersAsk For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/injection-molding-machine-market-101389 Regional InsightsIn 2019, the Asia-Pacific region held a substantial share of the market, with a valuation of USD 6.01 billion. This dominance is attributed to the region's robust manufacturing sector and increasing demand for consumer goods.Machine TypesThe market offers a variety of injection molding machines, including horizontal and vertical injection machines, two-color injection machines, rotary machines, and more. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting these machines to enhance product reliability and quality, thereby meeting diverse consumer needs.Future OutlookFactors such as globalization and the demand for cost-effective, reliable products are expected to further propel market revenue in the coming years. The trend towards adopting advanced automated machines that offer low-cost solutions is also anticipated to drive market growth.Frequently Asked Questions• What was the market size in 2019?o The market was valued at approximately USD 15.39 billion in 2019.• What is the projected market size for 2032?o The market is expected to reach around USD 25.39 billion by 2032.• What is the expected CAGR during the forecast period?o The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2032• Which region had the largest market share in 2019?o The Asia-Pacific region, with a market size of USD 6.01 billion in 2019.• Which end-use industries are expected to witness the highest growth?o The packaging and healthcare sectors are anticipated to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Report CoverageThe injection molding machine market report analyzes the worldwide market in detail, focusing on key elements such as leading players, product/service types, and the product's major end-use industries. Aside from that, the study provides insights into market trends and analyzes major industry advancements. In addition to the elements indicated above, the paper discusses various other factors that have influenced recent growth rates.Get More Related Research Reports: Machine Tools Market Size, Share, Growth Research Report, 2032 Automatic Labelling Machines Market Size, Share, Growth Research Report, 2032

