New Technologies Enhance Offerings at John Hughes Golf

John Hughes Golf adds a number of digital tools to help its teachers give students more effective and granular instruction.

CHAMPIONSGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Hughes Golf is a golf instruction company based in the greater Orlando, Florida area. Offering instruction at some of the best local courses in central Florida as well as highly developed virtual coaching services, the organization continues to invest in leading technologies as they appear, giving their students today’s best in golf swing analysis, posture correction, and overall skills improvement.At the start of 2025, John Hughes, the president and CEO of John Hughes Golf, added two significant tools to the company’s training toolbox. These assets will help the experienced golf instructors on the team to more quickly and more accurately assess the current skills of their students, identify key areas for improvement, and check progress to ensure that students are incorporating changes effectively.OnForm is a recently developed video analysis tool that is filled with powerful features, from multi-angle video capabilities to integration with some of the industry’s leading data collection devices. The teachers at John Hughes Golf use OnForm to collect a large amount of data quickly as their students demonstrate their swing, then analyze the data with the help of onboard measurement tools. OnForm is also equipped with powerful administration tools, making it a comprehensive platform for instructors to use when working with a large number of students at once.Smart2Move is a device that focuses on ground force–the varying ways in which a golfer’s feet interact with the surface of the ground throughout a swing. The device consists of pressure plates that measure weight distribution and motion during a golf swing, then transmits that data for analysis by the golf instructor. This data provides coaches with valuable information that is very difficult to obtain otherwise, and responding with the appropriate corrections yields sizable results in drive distance, accuracy, and power. With a wide variety of high caliber professional golf organizations already making use of this tool, John Hughes Golf is proud to add it to its arsenal and looks forward to using it to its full potential for students.In addition to using these and other digital technologies on the course in person, the coaches at John Hughes Golf also use powerful tools to assess and instruct students virtually . By using video recording devices, apps, and other tools specifically designed for golf instruction, an experienced instructor can provide a student with highly effective coaching at a distance. For students that are not able to travel to central Florida in person, this creates a great opportunity to benefit from the expertise that John Hughes and his team bring to every coaching session.John Hughes Golf offers in-person instruction packages with flexible parameters in the Orlando area, as well as at McLemore Golf Club in northern Georgia. Golf schools range from a one or two-hour one-on-one session with a coach to multi-day small group golf schools. Prospective students can learn more about golf schools, virtual coaching sessions, and free resources at the organization’s website, www.johnhughesgolf.com

