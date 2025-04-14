John Hughes Becomes Certified As Functional Movement Coach

John Hughes, the president and CEO of John Hughes Golf, recently obtained certification in functional movement with a focus on golf technique.

CHAMPIONSGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golf students who come to John Hughes Golf, headquartered in central Florida, receive top-notch instruction from coaches on every aspect of the game. Central to this instruction is swing technique, and John Hughes has made it a priority to use a variety of powerful tools, some long-established and some based on brand new technology, to help his team of teachers accurately assess students’ technique.While technology based tools such as video analysis and ground force measurement plates are incredibly useful for gathering information that is difficult to perceive in other ways, there are other tactics that coaches in various fields have used for decades to help people improve their posture during athletic performance. Functional movement is one of the most important of these topics, and it has critical applications within the game of golf.The Gray Institute, a leading center in the field of functional movement, trains fitness coaches, physical therapists, and other professionals to incorporate functional movement principles into their services. John Hughes, the CEO, president, and head instructor at John Hughes Golf, recently completed a number of certifications through the Gray Institute and looks forward to making functional movement an important part of his golf instructional process.John Hughes is certified as a Level 1 3D functional movement coach and a Level 2 3D functional golf coach. By taking the extra step of applying functional movement ideas to the specific motions and postures of golf, John creates valuable opportunities for students to maximize their improvement potential.In addition to the knowledge and deeper understanding of functional movement delivered by the courses through the Gray Institute, certification also includes video resources, an online portal, and other digital tools that John Hughes can use in his golf instruction process to help his students better understand and incorporate the principles of functional movement, not just in their golf game, but in other aspects of life as well. These resources are particularly valuable to golfers who are recovering from injury, suffer from chronic pains, or are concerned about losing flexibility and agility due to age.With a long history in the field of golf, John has already enjoyed a great deal of success in training golfers from amateurs to professionals, and his team of instructors at John Hughes Golf carries on that excellence. By bringing functional movement principles to that already-high level of instruction, the organization gives potential students more reason than ever before to schedule a golf school with John Hughes Golf at one of the Orlando area’s award-winning courses.Many other resources, including free videos and new equipment reviews, are available at www.johnhughesgolf.com . Golf enthusiasts can also learn more about the flexible golf instruction offerings, from one-on-one to small group sessions and one-hour to multi-day golf schools. For those not able to travel to central Florida, John Hughes Golf also offers fully-developed virtual coaching sessions.

