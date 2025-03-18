Trade, Industry and Competition offers Basic Sewing Training Programme in Mthatha, 17 to 28 Mar

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), in collaboration with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Eastern Cape Provincial Arts and Culture Council (ECPACC), will offer a Basic Sewing Training Programme aimed at equipping community members with fundamental sewing skills. The hands-on initiative, funded by the dtic under its Skills for Economy Unit, will take place at the Eastern Cape Arts and Craft Hub in Mthatha, Eastern Cape from 17-28 March 2025.

The programme targets qualified graduates from formal tertiary institutions, fashion design practitioners, and seamstresses who possess basic sewing skills but lack formal qualifications. A key focus of this initiative is to empower community sewing groups, particularly women engaged in traditional crafts across the Eastern Cape, by equipping them with the necessary skills to participate in the fashion design and clothing sector.

Through structured training, participants will enhance their sewing abilities while gaining access to state-of-the-art facilities, including the Fashion Design Innovation Centre (FDIC), which features a Computer-Assisted Design (CAD) studio equipped with 10 desktop computers for pattern design, a digitiser for pattern grading, and a plotter for printing patterns. Additionally, the fully equipped Cut-Make-Trim (CMT) studio offers sewing machines designed for various garment construction functions.

Participants will be introduced to essential sewing techniques such as threading a sewing machine, stitching straight and curved seams, hemming, and creating simple garments. The training programme is designed to foster creativity, self-reliance, and economic opportunities for participants looking to enter the fashion design and clothing sector, with a particular emphasis on traditional craft and garment-making skills.

Speaking on the importance of the initiative, the Chief Director of Skills for the Economy at the dtic, Ms Jocelyn Vass, states that the Basic Sewing Training Programme aligns with the dtic’s vision of empowering communities through skills development.

“By providing participants with hands-on training, we are fostering job creation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable livelihoods within the fashion design and clothing sector,” she says.

She further emphasises the programme’s broader impact, stating that this initiative is not just about acquiring sewing skills, it is about creating pathways for economic participation.

“Many of the beneficiaries will be able to leverage these skills to start their own businesses or find employment in the fashion and clothing sector, particularly in areas where traditional craftsmanship plays a significant role in local economies. This initiative reflects the dtic’s ongoing commitment to fostering skills development and inclusive economic growth in South Africa,” adds Vass.

