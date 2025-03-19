Sylvian J. Hyde I Releases The Divine Indictment: Whiteness v. Humanity

Cover of The Divine Indictment: Whiteness v. Humanity by Sylvian J. Hyde I, exploring historical power structures and Belize’s role in global sovereignty.

An exploration of historical power dynamics through evidence and prophecy, highlighting Belize’s significance in global sovereignty conversations. Available now

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- His Majesty Paramount King Sylvian J. Hyde I, Divine Heir of the Hyde Baymen & Garifuna Dynasty, announces the official release of his book, The Divine Indictment: Whiteness v. Humanity. The book critically examines whiteness as a historical and global system, assessing its impacts on Black and Indigenous communities through exploitation, erasure, and ongoing struggles for autonomy.The book explores key themes:- Historical Formation: How whiteness evolved as a deliberate mechanism of power and control.- Economic Legacy: The continuation of exploitative systems established through colonial expansion.- Biblical Perspectives: Interpretations indicating shifts in global authority and justice.- Belize’s Sovereignty: Belize’s unique geopolitical identity and its broader implications.Connecting historical analyses with contemporary realities, the book references ongoing global dynamics, such as political shifts in the United States, tensions in Gaza, and recent Guatemalan incursions into Belizean territorial waters, illustrating the persistence of historical power struggles.King Hyde positions The Divine Indictment not only as historical documentation but also as an invitation for dialogue on sovereignty. Readers are encouraged to participate through an “Affirmation of Kingship,” shared via Instagram (@hyde.bz).The Divine Indictment: Whiteness v. Humanity is available for pre-order , with wider availability in bookstores and online platforms forthcoming.Stay updated through Instagram: @ hrh.sylvian.hyde.1 and @ hyde.bz.

