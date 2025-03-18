PsychArmor Announces Appointment of Four New Members to Board of Directors

New Board Appointments Strengthen Ties to Military and Veteran Community

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PsychArmor , a leading nonprofit using education and training to transform the way the nation engages with military and Veteran communities, is pleased to announce the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors: retired SgtMaj Bill Birnie, USMC, President and CEO, Frontwave Credit Union ; Melissa DeTamble, Chief Human Resources Officer, Ascential Technologies; retired RADM Terry Kraft, USN, President and CEO, USS Midway Museum ; and Navy Veteran Alison Wagner, Consultant, McKinsey and Company. All four have deep connections to the military community as Veterans, family members and supporters.Melissa DeTamble brings 30 years of progressive human resources experience, focusing on talent development, executive compensation, and organizational growth. In her HR leadership roles, Melissa has been instrumental in driving business transformation, including overseeing the expansion of a private equity-backed company from $500 million to over $1.3 billion in revenue. She is currently the Chief Human Resources Officer of Ascential Technologies. Her experience as a Veteran spouse and depth of expertise in HR strategy, succession planning, and board collaboration make her an exceptional addition to the PsychArmor board.A 25-year veteran of the Marine Corps, Bill Birnie’s distinguished career includes service in combat operations during Operation Desert Storm and Operation United Shield and assignments as a Marine guard and detachment commander at U.S. Embassies worldwide. Following his military service, Bill transitioned to the credit union industry, where he has built a remarkable 26-year career. Currently serving as President and CEO of Frontwave Credit Union, he leads a $1.4 billion institution committed to empowering military families and Veterans. His extensive knowledge of financial systems and strategic leadership aligns with PsychArmor’s long-term vision and strategic objectives.Retired Rear Admiral Terry Kraft’s distinguished 34-year career in the U.S. Navy included command of aviation squadrons, ships, and a carrier strike group, with key assignments including commanding the USS Ronald Reagan in San Diego. His service included operations Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom, and Enduring Freedom. As a flag officer, he later commanded the Navy Warfare Development Command and U.S. Naval Forces Japan, spearheading critical initiatives to enhance naval operations. Following his retirement from active duty, RADM Kraft held senior leadership roles at General Atomics, driving technological innovation and strategic advancements. Currently, as President and CEO of the USS Midway Museum, he leads efforts to honor the legacy of those who served while fostering public education—values that align closely with PsychArmor’s mission.Alison “Ally” Wagner, a distinguished Naval Intelligence Veteran, military spouse, and experienced leader, holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and currently serves as Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company, where she played a crucial role in McKinsey’s pro bono research analyzing the nonprofit sector serving Veterans. Additionally, she leads efforts within McKinsey’s Veterans group and Women in National Security (WINS). Ally is a McKinsey’s Eisenhower Fellow, allowing her to attend the National Defense University’s (NDU) Eisenhower program, where she is pursuing a Master’s in National Security Strategy and Resourcing. She serves on the Board of the National Intelligence Professionals (NIP) and is passionate about fostering collaboration among the US Navy, US Marine Corps, and US Coast Guard.“We are thrilled to welcome Bill, Melissa, Terry, and Ally to our board,” said Dr. Tina Atherall, Chief Executive Officer of PsychArmor. “Their leadership and expertise, combined with their strong commitment to Veteran advocacy, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our impact and fulfill our mission of empowering individuals to support military and Veteran communities.”PsychArmor is a San Diego-based national nonprofit and preferred training provider specializing in military cultural awareness and competency. Their team of clinical psychologists, veterans, military, and leaders in the private and public sector offer learning from continuing education to customized training, through a rich ecosystem--including online courses, curricula, podcasts, webinars, live speaking engagements, social media and more. Their focus on health equity for military-connected communities includes a robust portfolio of Veteran Ready training for healthcare professionals.

