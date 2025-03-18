Wedstimate Unveils New and Improved Wedding Vendor Directory

Wedstimate App Screens Website and App

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact:Trevor BlakeFounder/CEOEmail: info@ wedstimate.com Phone: 415.656.5535Website: https://www.wedstimate.com Wedstimate Unveils New and Improved Wedding Vendor DirectoryWedstimate, the premier platform for connecting wedding vendors and engaged couples, is proud to announce the launch of its new and improved mobile app and website. This milestone marks a significant step forward in helping couples streamline the wedding planning process with innovative features designed to save time, reduce stress, and deliver exceptional results.The updated Wedstimate platform offers newly engaged couples an intuitive and user-friendly experience that takes the guesswork out of finding the perfect match. Couples can now be seamlessly paired with wedding vendors tailored to their preferences and budget. Vendors benefit from receiving leads from engaged couples actively seeking their services.Key features of the enhanced Wedstimate platform include:• Advanced Matching Technology: Vendors are matched based on the preferences, budget, and style chosen by the couple.• In-App Messaging: A built-in chat feature makes communication effortless, enabling couples and vendors to connect and receive notifications without leaving the platform.• Sleek Mobile App: The redesigned app offers a fast, on-the-go solution for busy couples and vendors, available for download on iOS and Android devices.• Exclusive Deals and Packages: Wedstimate users gain access to unique offers that help couples stay within budget while connecting vendors with more opportunities.“Our goal is to make finding wedding vendors as smooth and enjoyable as possible,” said Trevor Blake, Founder of Wedstimate. “With the launch of our new app and website, we’re empowering couples and vendors to connect in meaningful ways, fostering the collaborations that bring dream weddings to life.”Whether you're a newly engaged couple looking for your dream team or a vendor eager to grow your business, Wedstimate’s updated platform is your ultimate partner.AvailabilityThe new Wedstimate app and website will officially launch on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. For more information or to sign up, visit Wedstimate.com.About WedstimateWedstimate is a leading wedding vendor directory connecting wedding vendors with engaged couples. With an emphasis on personalized matching and seamless communication, Wedstimate helps make wedding planning a hassle-free and enjoyable experience for all.

