eSports Market to Surpass USD 9.29 Billion by 2032

The global eSports Market Size is projected to reach USD 9.29 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period [2024 - 2032]

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global eSports market size was valued at USD 1.72 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a valuation of USD 2.06 billion in 2024. The market is expected to reach USD 9.29 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period.Increasing live streaming events and benefitting revenue opportunities are expected to have a positive market pathway. Various factors such as important investments, increasing live streaming events of games, engagement activity, growing viewership, and league tournament infrastructure are estimated to propel market trajectory. An increasing number of advertisements for e-sports on online platforms is propelling the growth of the market. Key Takeaways:• Increasing Advertisements through Gaming Platforms to Propel Market Growth• Rising Popularity of Video Games to Spur Market Growth• Health and Addiction Concerns for Electronic Sports to Impede the Market Growth• Preference for Online Gaming During Pandemic Led to Positive Market GrowthSegments:Live Segment to Lead Owing to Growing DigitalizationOn the basis of streaming type, the market is segmented into live and on-demand. The live segment is expected to be the key segment due to the growing focus on fan engagement. The rise in the usage of smartphones is likely to propel the demand for the service.Media Rights to be Prime Part of the Segment Due to Maximum Revenue GenerationOn the basis of revenue streaming, the market is segmented into media rights, advertisement, sponsorship, ticket & merchandise, game publisher fees, and others. The media rights segment is set to generate maximum revenue during the forecast period. Sponsorship and advertisement segments are also anticipated to have significant growth due to the increasing number of viewers.First Person Shooter Games to be the Key Segment Due to Vast Number of PlayersBased on the gaming genre, the market is categorized into real-time strategy games, first-person shooter games, fighting games, multiplayer online battle arena games, mass multiplayer online role-playing games, and others. The first-person shooter games segment holds the majority share as it offers a vast number of first-time shooter games.Ask for Customization:Report Coverage:The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.List of Top Global eSports Market Companies:• Twitch Interactive, Inc. (U.S.)• Activision Blizzard, Inc. (U.S.)• Tencent Holdings Limited (China)• Riot Games, Inc. (U.S.)• Gfinity plc (U.K.)• X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (U.S.)• Loco (Stoughton Street Tech Labs Private Limited) (India)• Caffeine (U.S.)• DLive Entertainment Pte. Ltd. (U.S.)• Sony Group Corporation (Japan)Drivers and Restraints:Popularity of Video Games to Surge Product DemandContinuous advancements in technology globally are leading to a surge in the demand for the service, which is projected to drive the eSports market growth. There is a high number of individuals who rely on high-tech gadgets, smartphones, and the internet, which is expected to drive the market. There are many providers who have adopted a recurring revenue model, which is anticipated to propel market growth. There has been a rise in consumer spending, video game tournaments, and virtual reality products.However, health risks and addiction concerns in eSports are anticipated to hinder market development.Regional Insights:North America to Lead the Market Owing to Increasing Number of Online GamersNorth America is anticipated to hold the majority part in the eSports market share due to a noteworthy number of online gamers. A significant rise in the number of players in the U.S. has propelled the growth in the market.Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth due to the rapid shift to digital platforms in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Vast opportunities for the gaming and entertainment industries to pose prospects for the region.Europe is anticipated to have the fastest growth due to the presence of a majority of market players in the region.Competitive Landscape:New Service Launch by Market Players to Set a Progressive PathwayKey players of the market have used new product launches to gain a market grip. In September 2021, DLive launched the live streaming for iPhone and Android. The new feature Go Live will offer direct access to games through smartphones, and mobile dashboards, and view information, and types of streams. Such launch of new services and new features is expected to offer innovative products during the forecast period to form a strong consumer base.Key Industry Development:April 2023: NODWIN Gaming announced the acquisition of 51% stakes of Branded, a Singaporean live media company. 