Flowtasks Launches AI-Driven Automation-as-a-Service to Transform Business Operations

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flowtasks is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Automation-as-a-Service (AaaS) offering, designed to revolutionize how organizations streamline complex workflows and decision-making processes. This service enables both private and public sector clients to achieve substantial cost savings and productivity gains through the deployment of intelligent, autonomous AI agents.​AI Agents: The Future of Business OperationsThe rise of Agentic AI —autonomous systems capable of independent decision-making and collaboration—is transforming business operations. Recent studies indicate that over 50% of IT leaders have already implemented AI agents, with an additional 32% planning to do so. Organizations utilizing these systems report notable enhancements in efficiency, accuracy, and cost reduction.​“Our Automation-as-a-Service model is designed to democratize access to advanced AI capabilities,” said Sabelo Sibanda, Founder and CEO of Flowtasks. “We offer scalable, intelligent automation solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing business operations, enabling organizations to focus on strategic initiatives while routine tasks are handled autonomously.”​How Flowtasks’ Automation-as-a-Service Drives EfficiencyFlowtasks' AaaS enables businesses to deploy AI agents that function as autonomous extensions of their workforce. These AI agents can:​Automate Customer Support: AI agents can instantly resolve inquiries, escalate complex issues, and provide human-like responses, reducing operational costs by up to 40%.​Optimize Supply Chains: AI-driven logistics coordination can reduce delivery times and inventory costs by up to 20%.​Streamline Financial Operations: Flowtasks’ AI has assisted companies in detecting fraud with 70% greater accuracy and processing transactions twice as fast as traditional methods.​Enhance Healthcare Administration: AI agents can reduce patient intake time by 50%, automate medical billing, and manage compliance with regulatory frameworks.​By offering these services through a subscription-based model, Flowtasks ensures that businesses of all sizes can access cutting-edge automation technologies without significant upfront investments.​A Founder with a Proven Track RecordFlowtasks was founded by Sabelo Sibanda, an entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in AI-driven startups. His notable achievements include winning the prestigious ITU Digital World SME Award, recognizing his contributions to innovative digital solutions. Sibanda has also successfully raised capital from top Silicon Valley venture capital firms, demonstrating his ability to attract and collaborate with leading investors in the technology sector.​The company is backed by MLX Ventures, a venture studio specializing in AI and blockchain innovation. “Our goal is to make advanced AI accessible and practical for businesses,” said Sibanda. “Through our Automation-as-a-Service model, we are eliminating inefficiencies and providing organizations with a significant competitive edge.”​The Future of Work Is AutonomousFrom multinational enterprises to public-sector agencies, organizations are rapidly adopting AI agents to enhance productivity, improve decision-making, and reduce operational costs. Flowtasks is already collaborating with leading companies to deploy autonomous AI-driven automation solutions that deliver measurable business impact.​For companies aiming to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape, Automation-as-a-Service is not just an option—it’s the future.​To learn more or explore Automation-as-a-Service solutions for your business, visit flowtasks.co.

