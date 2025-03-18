Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,250 in the last 365 days.

NISHIOKA’s 'ISHIKORO' Tops iTunes UK J-POP Daily Chart No.1

NISHIOKA “ISHIKORO” Tops iTunes UK J-POP Daily Chart!

NISHIOKA “ISHIKORO” Tops iTunes UK J-POP Daily Chart!

NISHIOKA to ISHIKORO Song

NISHIOKA to ISHIKORO Song

A Soulful Cry from Nishinari Resonates Globally

TOKYO TO, JAPAN, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter NISHIOKA’s track “ISHIKORO” hit No. 1 on the iTunes UK J-POP Daily Chart on March 17, 2025. Rooted in Osaka’s Nishinari Ward—Japan’s notorious slum—the song’s raw, soulful energy has earned global acclaim. Raised amid poverty and resilience, NISHIOKA turned his struggles into music, with “ISHIKORO” capturing Nishinari’s grit and spirit through powerful beats and lyrics.

Fans on YouTube call it “a raw scream” and “a masterpiece,” proving Japan’s “underside” resonates worldwide. NISHIOKA credits his success to his roots and supporters, saying, “Music was my survival; this is Nishinari’s voice reaching the world.”

After a 2024 accident limited his mobility, he shifted to online creation, aiming to connect with fans anew in 2025. His team plans online gigs, collaborations, and a documentary on his journey, amplifying his story of hope. “ISHIKORO” streams on iTunes and Spotify, embodying his mission to inspire through music.

Maeda Tatsuro
Tune Factory
maeda@w-solu.com

album ISHIKORO (teaser video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NISHIOKA’s 'ISHIKORO' Tops iTunes UK J-POP Daily Chart No.1

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more