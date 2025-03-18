NISHIOKA’s 'ISHIKORO' Tops iTunes UK J-POP Daily Chart No.1

NISHIOKA “ISHIKORO” Tops iTunes UK J-POP Daily Chart! NISHIOKA to ISHIKORO Song

A Soulful Cry from Nishinari Resonates Globally

TOKYO TO, JAPAN, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter NISHIOKA’s track “ISHIKORO” hit No. 1 on the iTunes UK J-POP Daily Chart on March 17, 2025. Rooted in Osaka’s Nishinari Ward—Japan’s notorious slum—the song’s raw, soulful energy has earned global acclaim. Raised amid poverty and resilience, NISHIOKA turned his struggles into music, with “ISHIKORO” capturing Nishinari’s grit and spirit through powerful beats and lyrics.

Fans on YouTube call it “a raw scream” and “a masterpiece,” proving Japan’s “underside” resonates worldwide. NISHIOKA credits his success to his roots and supporters, saying, “Music was my survival; this is Nishinari’s voice reaching the world.”

After a 2024 accident limited his mobility, he shifted to online creation, aiming to connect with fans anew in 2025. His team plans online gigs, collaborations, and a documentary on his journey, amplifying his story of hope. “ISHIKORO” streams on iTunes and Spotify, embodying his mission to inspire through music.

album ISHIKORO (teaser video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.