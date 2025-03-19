SHARE Launches Revolutionary Marketplace to Empower Filmmakers and Ignite a New Hollywood Era

SHARE Platform

The SHARE marketplace revitalizes entertainment by giving filmmakers direct access to essential services and resources for their productions.

The SHARE Marketplace is about more than connecting people; it’s about building an entirely new financial ecosystem where filmmakers and service providers thrive together.” — Erin Norman, CEO and Co-Founder of SHARE

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHARE , the groundbreaking platform redefining the financial structure of filmmaking, officially launched on February 24th, ushering in a new era for the industry. By breaking down traditional financial barriers and creating a true creator economy, SHARE is empowering filmmakers to take control of their careers and funding opportunities like never before.With the goal to help get projects made and filmmakers back to work, SHARE is proud to introduce SHARE Marketplace, a dynamic new initiative designed to connect filmmakers with essential vendors and service providers—all at reduced costs. Production expenses continue to skyrocket leaving independent creators struggling to access the resources they need. SHARE Marketplace solves this challenge by partnering with businesses offering critical services such as equipment rentals, post-production studios, legal support, marketing, and distribution.As part of this mission, SHARE is proud to announce a new partnership with DrivingFootage.com, a premier provider of high-quality driving plates (stock footage for car scenes). To support filmmakers with limited resources, DrivingFootage.com is giving away $600,000 worth of driving plates—with the first 200 Pro Subscribers on SHARE who subscribe to the DrivingFootage newsletter receiving a $2,500 driving plate completely free. This initiative aims to boost production quality for independent creators, giving them access to essential cinematic assets at no cost.In a bold move to foster industry-wide collaboration, SHARE invites these businesses to list their services for free, provided they offer exclusive discounts to filmmakers on the platform."We're not just changing how films get made—we're changing how the entire industry operates," said Erin Norman, CEO of SHARE. "The SHARE Marketplace is about more than connecting people; it’s about building an entirely new financial ecosystem where filmmakers and service providers thrive together."A cornerstone of SHARE’s mission, the Marketplace lowers production costs, increases access to high-quality services, and drives economic growth within the filmmaking community. By bridging the gap between creators and service providers, SHARE is positioning itself as a catalyst for innovation, sustainability, and financial equity in an industry long burdened by outdated funding models.Businesses looking to join SHARE Marketplace can sign up today and gain direct access to a vibrant network of filmmakers—at no cost.For more information, visit www.theshareplatform.com About SHARESHARE is a revolutionary platform designed to empower filmmakers through tools, resources, and revenue-sharing opportunities that promote long-term sustainability in the entertainment industry. By completely reimagining the financial model of filmmaking, SHARE is creating an ecosystem where creators have direct access to funding, services, and collaboration—all while ensuring they retain control over their work.MEDIA CONTACT:Email: contact@theshareplatform.com

