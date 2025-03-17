Brussels-Syria Conference: International Community Should Walk the Talk

Reacting to donors’ pledges made at the Brussels conference on Syria today, Oxfam in Syria Country Director, Moutaz Adham, said:

“The pledges are appreciated but now donors must act on them, especially at this critical moment.

“The country has seen seismic changes and there is growing hope for a new Syria. Yet, the reality remains that most people face the choice between food, education or healthcare. Poverty coupled with persistent violence is shattering hope for recovery and peace. This is compounded by the uncertainty about Syria’s future and what awaits.

“The growing global trend of aid cuts is alarming. Donors must ensure there is enough aid so Syrians can rebuild their lives - both now and in the long-term. Syrians themselves must be at the forefront of all discussions on their country’s future. The peace process must be led by Syrians and inclusive of all groups.”

“Persisting violence, poverty and dwindling resilience are erasing hope for recovery, stability, and peace. Global leaders must stand firmly behind the Syrian people, now and in the future.