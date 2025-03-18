Judicial Selection Commission Press Release – District Judge, District Court of the First Circuit (island of O’ahu), State of Hawai’i Nominees (Release Date: 03/17/2025)

Under the Constitution of the State of Hawaiʻi, Article VI, Appointment of Justices and Judges, Section 3 (as amended by SB 2927 (2024) and election Nov. 5, 2024): “The chief justice, with the consent of the senate, shall fill a vacancy in the district courts by appointing a person from a list of not less than four and not more than six nominees for the vacancy presented to the chief justice by the judicial selection commission.”

The Judicial Selection Commission is pleased to announce a list of nominees for the judicial office of District Judge, District Court of the First Circuit (island of Oʻahu), State of Hawaiʻi. The judicial office became vacant upon the elevation of former District Judge Brian A. Costa to the position of Circuit Judge of the Circuit Court of the First Circuit in September 2024.

The list of nominees selected by the Commission to fill the vacancy for the judicial office of District Judge in the District Court of the First Circuit are listed as follows in alphabetical order:

Russ S. Awakuni

William C. Bagasol

Chad M. Kumagai

Taryn R. Tomasa Gifford

Wilson A. Unga

Rochelle I. Vidinha (Cusumano)

The Chief Justice has 30 days from his receipt of the list today to make his appointment.

Statistics

Total Applicants: 23; 8 Females; 15 Males

First Time Applicants: 7

Government Attorneys: 11

11 Private Attorneys: 12

12 Per Diem Judges: 7

Age Range: 2 (31-40); 9 (41-50); 10 (51-60); 2 (61-70)

Years Licensed Range: 11 years to 38 years

Additional Information