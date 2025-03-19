Beyond the Blue Australia acquires Alquemie Travel

Steven Pleciak, CEO, Beyond the Blue Australia

Beyond the Blue expands its luxury travel footprint purchasing the legendary Australian brand Alquemie Travel.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond the Blue Australia, curators in exclusive travel itineraries, announces the acquisition of Alquemie Travel. This solidifies an expansion in the premium luxury travel sector within Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.The company has a high-performing presence in the Australasian market with a focus on immersive and experiential luxury travel experiences. Owner & CEO, Steven Pleciak, established the Beyond the Blue (BTB) Group in Auckland, New Zealand two decades ago. The addition of this legacy brand to the BTB Group is a natural fit and continues a growth trajectory in the premium inbound sector.Pleciak notes “I’ve long admired the Alquemie brand. They've always had the ability to create inspirational and authentic Australian itineraries. Going forward, our team will continue to celebrate the natural landscapes and engaging people of Australia. We'll work with local partners, to make extraordinary experiences happen seamlessly. These specialist partners are integral to the thriving tourism ecosystem we are a part of. In addition to what Alquemie has always done so well, the client experience will soon be elevated beyond Australia.”The Alquemie legacy of delivering unparalleled Australian wilderness and safari experiences — connecting clients with the region’s vast landscapes as well as its rich cultural traditions — will now sit alongside broader client services across New Zealand and the South Pacific.Sophie-Anne Burton joins the experienced local team in Sydney, in a leadership role. Alquemie will offer its services alongside other BTB Group offices in Australia and New Zealand, led by Tara Norton (Noosa) and Ann Glamuzina (Auckland).About Alquemie & Beyond The BlueAlquemie brand DNA lies in a commitment to connecting luxury travellers to the wilder parts of Australia. Delivering bespoke experiences built around breathtaking nature, a portfolio of unique accommodations and time spent with memorable, local characters. Originally built off the mainstream tourism radar, the company’s growth has enabled it to expand beyond its core expertise and offer traditional, luxe urban, outback and coastal itineraries. This expansion continues in 2025 with new client services available for travel in the New Zealand and South Pacific market. https://alquemie.com.au/alquemie-experiential-luxury-travel-australia/ Beyond the Blue is a purveyor of personalised luxury itineraries for travel to New Zealand, Australia and the South Pacific Islands. As an independent operator, BTB curates seamless, exclusive experiences for clients, designed with creative intelligence crafted with expertise and delivered with knowledge. www.beyondtheblue.co.nz For further details or any media enquiries for CEO, Steven Pleciak: Jodie Molloy, PR- jodiemolloy@me.com or + 0064 21629495

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.