FuturaHeat-Nova: The Ultimate Heated Boots for Extreme Cold, Now on Kickstarter

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soulsfeng, a leader in high-performance outdoor footwear, has launched the FuturaHeat-Nova Heated Boots on Kickstarter. Engineered to protect feet for human beings in extreme temperatures as low as -40.0 °F(-40°C), these innovative boots combine semiconductor heating technology, smart APP control, and a rugged design to ensure warmth and safety for frontline workers, outdoor enthusiasts, and extreme winter adventurers.Advanced Heating Technology for Extreme ColdThe FuturaHeat-Nova boots are designed with a cutting-edge heated midsole, providing targeted warmth to the forefoot area. The heating system uses:✔ Semiconductor heating parts for even heat distribution✔ Thermal conductive graphite for efficient warmth retention✔ Adjustable power settings (3-6W) for optimized battery lifeUsers can control the heating via a smartphone app or directly through the built-in lithium battery, making it easy to adjust temperature levels based on outdoor conditions.Built for Durability, Comfort & PerformanceFuturaHeat-Nova boots are made to endure the harshest winter conditions:🔹 Upper Material: Premium cowhide leather with a polyester PU coating for water resistance and durability🔹 Lining: Short plush inner lining for added warmth and comfort🔹 Built-in Battery Compartment: Insulated with plush lining to ensure battery performance at -40.0 °F(-40°C)🔹 Boot Height: 25 cm for enhanced ankle support🔹 Outsole: Anti-slip rubber for superior traction on ice and snowLong-Lasting Battery Life for All-Day WarmthEquipped with a 5000mAh lithium battery, the FuturaHeat-Nova boots deliver:🔋 High Mode -4°F& below(-20°C & below): 6 hours of warmth🔋 Medium Mode 14°F to -4°F (-10°C to -20°C): 10 hours of warmth🔋 Low Mode 0°F to 14°F (0°C to -10°C): 14 hours of warmthPerfect for Frontline Workers & Winter AdventurersWhether you're a construction worker, emergency responder, skier, mountaineer, or explorer, the FuturaHeat-Nova boots are your ultimate defense against the freezing cold.Now Available on Kickstarter – Support & Share!The FuturaHeat-Nova Heated Boots are now available for backing on Kickstarter, with an initial funding goal of $47,700. Early backers can enjoy exclusive discounts before retail pricing.📢 Join the movement! Support us and share this campaign with your network to help bring this game-changing winter innovation to life!Media Contact:Johnsondavidfeng@soulsfeng.comwebsite: soulsfeng.com

