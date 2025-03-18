Vytala achieves milestone with launch of Seracal & initiates IRB-approved study expanding use in new patient populations

About

Vytala is a US-based food technology company, where heart, hope, and science meet to transform lives. Founded with a deep sense of purpose, we’re committed to changing how people use food as medicine. By advancing nutrition, it’s our aim to end nutrient deficiencies, starting with fat malabsorption. Gastrointestinal (GI) disease impacts 1 in 5 Americans, with 2 out of 3 experiencing GI symptoms, burdening the healthcare system with billions in costs. Fat malabsorption, a major contributor to digestive issues, can lead to severe developmental problems in children and chronic malnutrition in adults. Our proprietary lipid technology is clinically proven to enhance fat and nutrient absorption, optimizing weight gain, height growth, and overall health. Our first product is classified as a medical food and is eligible for CMS reimbursement. Join us on our mission to help people achieve their best health through the power of nutrition.

http://www.VytalaHealth.com