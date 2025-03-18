IgA Nephropathy Foundation Leadership and IgAN Patients pose for a photo at SPARK

IgA Nephropathy Foundation celebrates 20 years of advocacy, research, and patient support, advancing care and pushing for a cure.

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) Foundation marks its 20th anniversary in 2024, celebrating two decades of groundbreaking efforts in research, patient advocacy, and community building. Founded in 2004 by Bonnie and Ed Schneider after their son’s IgAN diagnosis, the Foundation has grown into a global leader in supporting patients and driving scientific advancements.At a time when information about IgAN was scarce, the Foundation became a beacon of hope for patients and caregivers. Over the years, it has funded critical research, advocated for better treatments, and amplified the patient voice to influence medical advancements. The Foundation played a pivotal role in sponsoring an Externally Led Patient-Focused Drug Development meeting in 2019, which helped accelerate the approval of the first IgAN-specific treatments.The Foundation has also expanded its reach by attending major international nephrology conferences and launching programs like IgAN Care, a database connecting patients with knowledgeable nephrologists, and Operation Go Global, a new initiative to expand IgAN advocacy worldwide. Additionally, its annual SPARK Conference remains the only dedicated IgAN patient and caregiver event, fostering education and community engagement.Moving forward, the IgA Nephropathy Foundation remains committed to addressing gaps in care, supporting mental health initiatives, advocating for early diagnosis, and pushing for continued research toward a cure.To learn more, explore a recent article published in Seminars in Nephrology that chronicles the Foundation’s 20-year journey and impact. Read more: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0270929525000129 For more information on the IgA Nephropathy Foundation’s initiatives, visit www.igan.org

What is IgA Nephropathy

