Award-Winning Documentary 'The Sunshine Dreamer' to Screen at KC FilmFest International

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its acclaimed international festival run, the inspiring documentary "The Sunshine Dreamer" will make its Kansas City debut at the prestigious KC Film Fest International on Saturday, March 29th at 4:55 PM at AMC Ward Parkway 14."The Sunshine Dreamer" tells the remarkable story of Wichita native Ryan Benton, the first person in the world with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) to be treated with stem cell therapy. The documentary, which received the Audience Choice Award at the Tallgrass Film Festival, chronicles how this groundbreaking treatment doubled Ryan's life expectancy, allowing him to pursue his passion as a musician while inspiring thousands worldwide who are fighting rare diseases."We're thrilled to bring Ryan's story to Kansas City audiences," said Wichita filmmaker Shawn Rhodes, director of "The Sunshine Dreamer." "This film not only showcases the revolutionary potential of stem cell therapy but also celebrates the resilience of the human spirit in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges”The documentary features compelling stories from families across the globe whose lives have been transformed by stem cell therapy through the support of CTFAC (Coming Together for a Cure). The film also highlights the pioneering work of Dr. Neil Riordan, who administered the breakthrough stem cell therapy and has strong roots in Wichita, Kansas, creating a powerful story with deep ties to the region.The documentary includes compelling interviews from notable celebrities and professional athletes including, Mel Gibson, Joe Rogan, and George Kittle.Since its premiere at the Tallgrass Film Festival, "The Sunshine Dreamer" has garnered international acclaim, screening at the Rome Independent Film Festival in Italy and the Belgrade Film Festival in Serbia. The KC FilmFest International screening represents an important opportunity to raise awareness about stem cell therapy and rare disease advocacy in the United States, while showcasing the innovative medical and filmmaking talent from Kansas.Event Details:● Film: "The Sunshine Dreamer"● Date: Saturday, March 29th, 2025● Time: 4:55 PM● Location: AMC Ward Parkway 14, Kansas City, MO● Tickets: Available through the KC Film Fest International website https://tinyurl.com/yphmww94 About Coming Together for a CureComing Together for a Cure (CTFAC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering families affected by Duchenne muscular dystrophy and chronic conditions by advancing research, education, advocacy, and community support, creating pathways to enhanced care outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit ctfac.org.About KC Film Fest International:KC FilmFest International showcases the best in independent cinema from around the world, bringing diverse voices and stories to Kansas City audiences. The festival is committed to supporting emerging filmmakers and promoting cultural exchange through the art of film.Media Contact:Coming Together for a CureMaria BaldaExecutive Director316-706-2932maria@ctfac.org

The Sunshine Dreamer Trailer

