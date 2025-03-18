Meet New Cousins with RootsTech 2025 Relative Finding Experience

Join hundreds of thousands of people online discovering new cousins and family connections at Relatives at RootsTech 2025.

Popular free online family discovery activity ends April 11, 2025

We love to hear, 'I found her!' or 'I had no idea!' It's part of the magic of RootsTech, of discovery. As we gather online and in person, we connect with each other, and we learn from each other.” — Steve Rockwood, FamilySearch CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There's still time to find and connect with unknown relatives online with the free RootsTech 2025 activity. More than 475,000 people worldwide have joined the 2025 Relatives at RootsTech experience with the hope of discovering new cousins. This year's participants have already discovered nearly 5 million ancestral relationships. Anyone can participate in the free RootsTech by FamilySearch discovery experience now through 11 April 2025 at FamilySearch.org/Connect The interactive Relatives at RootsTech is a popular activity offered annually as part of the global RootsTech Conference . It was first offered to in-person guests attending RootsTech but was later extended to worldwide participants online as part of RootsTech 2021. At that time, event organizers decided to change the primary RootsTech model from an in-person event to a far-reaching, global online event enriched by a local, in-person experience. More than 1 million individuals have participated in the Relatives at RootsTech activity since its inception.At the opening session for RootsTech 2025 on March 6, FamilySearch CEO Steve Rockwood said, “At RootsTech, we love it when we hear you say, 'I found her!' or 'I had no idea!' The Relatives at RootsTech experience is part of the magic of RootsTech. That's the magic of discovery. As we gather online and in person, we connect with each other, we spend time together, and we learn from each other.” Rockwood said the popularity of discovering family connections continues to grow globally and is core to RootsTech. As participants begin to have experiences finding family members and relatives, they want to add more to their family tree, expanding their genealogy.How Does Relatives at RootsTech 2025 Work?To join Relatives at RootsTech 2025, go to FamilySearch.org/Connect. If you don't have a free FamilySearch account, create one and start your family tree. The more relatives participants have in their family tree, the greater the likelihood they will make new connections with cousins. The discovery technology uses FamilySearch Family Tree information to search for and match any common ancestors with related participants worldwide and shows how they are related. If desired, newly connected relatives can message each other through the website. Participants can also see how many relatives have joined the experience and filter them based on location, common ancestor, or family line.The Relatives at RootsTech 2025 interactive experience will be available through 11 April 2025. Participate today to find new relatives and connect.Join Relatives at RootsTech at FamilySearch.org/Connect.Relatives at RootsTech 2025 Participant Comments“I love going to Relatives at RootsTech because I discover that we all have relationships around us, and we're all connected in one big family. Relatives at RootsTech helps me see that interconnectivity between us all.” —Scott, Relatives at RootsTech participant“I have an unusual maiden name, and I've never seen a close connection to it, but I saw in Relatives at RootsTech a couple who had the same last name who are second cousins to me! I got to meet up with one. She listed out her whole family for me. The main cool part was it was a connection on that name that was more direct than I'd had in the past.” —Stephanie, Relatives at RootsTech participantWhat Is RootsTech?RootsTech, the largest family history conference in the world, is a place to learn, be inspired, and make connections through family history. Hosted by FamilySearch and sponsored by other leading genealogy organizations, RootsTech has hundreds of expert classes, tips and tricks videos, and inspiring stories that can help you experience family history like never before. Visit our on-demand learning library, or make plans to join us for our next virtual or in-person conference event.About FamilySearchFamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. We are a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use our records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 125 years. People access our services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 6,000 FamilySearch centers in 129 countries, including the main FamilySearch Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

