Spend Matters Names Vroozi Value Leader in 2025 Procure-to-Pay SolutionMap

Vroozi recognized for excellence in E-Procurement, AP Automation, and complete Procure-to-Pay solutions

This recognition validates what our customers experience daily – procurement technology that delivers on its promise while enabling procurement professionals to move from transactional to strategic.” — Shaz Khan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Vroozi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vroozi, the intelligent procure-to-pay platform, has been named a 2025 Value Leader in Spend Matters' Spring SolutionMap for Procure-to-Pay (P2P) in the Mid-Market category. Spend Matters also recognized Vroozi as a Value Leader in the E-Procurement SolutionMap and as a Solution Leader in the AP Automation/Invoice-to-Pay (AP/I2P) SolutionMap.Spend Matters is the definitive source for data-backed technology and solutions intelligence in the global procurement, finance, and supply chain technology ecosystem. Their SolutionMap reports incorporate multiple information sources to develop RFI criteria, ranking weights, market personas, and publications, including comprehensive end-user feedback from Vroozi customers.Spend Matters highlighted Vroozi for its intelligent, adaptable, and rapidly deployable procure-to-pay solution. Vroozi's intuitive, mobile-first platform enables straightforward automation of purchasing and accounts payable processes for users at all levels.As an established provider in procurement technology, Vroozi has consistently maintained strong positioning on Spend Matters' Procure-to-Pay and E-Procurement Solution Maps . Since first appearing on the AP Automation/Invoice-to-Pay (AP/I2P) Solution Map in 2021, Vroozi has steadily strengthened its standing in the accounts payable automation domain."What I look at in our AI-powered SpendTechplatform is that it's a productivity booster that delivers substantial results without administrative burden," said Shaz Khan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Vroozi. "Companies using our platform can get up and running quickly and generate meaningful ROI without months of training, so they can focus on growing their business.""This recognition from Spend Matters validates what our customers experience daily," Khan continued. "Procurement technology that actually delivers on its promise while enabling procurement professionals to move from being transactional to truly strategic, mining data for insights that can be presented to the board to show tremendous cost savings that go straight to the bottom line."Vroozi continues to advance the procurement and finance sectors through ongoing innovation. By allowing organizations to integrate their existing systems and partner solutions with the Vroozi platform, procurement and finance teams can streamline their procure-to-pay operations, increase adoption, and grow without burdensome data management and synchronization requirements."Selecting procurement and finance technology is increasingly complex as vendors innovate in different directions and markets expand” said Jason Busch, Founder, Spend Matters. “With tech investments under great scrutiny and the need for rapid ROI, the Spend Matters Spring 2025 Insider dataset helps organizations compare solutions based on demonstrated functional capabilities and objective satisfaction metrics."Organizations of all sizes rely on Vroozi's user-friendly solutions to automate and streamline business purchasing and AP processes, including purchase requisitions, purchase orders, approval workflows, vendor invoice management, and accounts payable functions. Learn more at Vroozi.com.About VrooziVroozi is a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and spend management software that enables businesses to streamline purchasing, control costs, and make smarter spending decisions. Combining advanced artificial intelligence with a user-friendly interface, Vroozi's cloud-based platform empowers organizations to automate procurement workflows, enhance spend visibility, and strengthen supplier relationships. Serving both enterprise and mid-market businesses across diverse industries, Vroozi drives efficiency and cost savings in procurement operations, helping companies achieve strategic value from their procurement investments.For more information, visit www.vroozi.com

