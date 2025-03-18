PHILIPPINES, March 18 - Press Release

March 18, 2025 Cayetano on Bato's potential ICC warrant: Senate will protect, but within legal bounds Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Friday said the Senate may offer protection to Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa if an arrest warrant is issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC), but only within the bounds of due process and legal remedies. Dela Rosa, who faces accusations related to the Duterte administration's drug war, had earlier said he would seek sanctuary from Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero to avoid being handed over to the authorities should an ICC warrant be issued. In a media interview at the Senate on March 14, Cayetano expressed the need for legal clarity from the Supreme Court should such a situation arise. "The Senate will always protect the [members of its] institution, but it doesn't want a constitutional crisis. I'm hoping that by the time na maglabas ang ICC, if and when maglabas [ng warrant], there will be some guidance on paper," he said. "May time din naman ang Supreme Court para may guidance na tayo pare-pareho. It's the confusion that's the killer," he added. As the former chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) under then-President Rodrigo Duterte, dela Rosa was a key figure in the administration's anti-narcotics campaign, placing him among the officials accused of crimes against humanity by families of drug war victims. The Rome Statute, which established the ICC, relies on the cooperation of all member countries to arrest and surrender individuals with ICC warrants upon entering their territory. However, any ICC action must follow the principle of complementarity, which means national authorities must first be given the chance to investigate and prosecute before the Court can step in. When asked if the Senate could shield dela Rosa even during congressional recess, Cayetano called the matter a "touchy subject." He also clarified that the concept of sanctuary is meant to protect the legal rights of the senator and the integrity of the Senate, not to function as an independent entity beyond legal obligations. "The concept of a sanctuary is to protect the legal rights of the senator and the integrity of the Senate, and not to create a parang embassy that is a separate country you cannot touch," he said. Cayetano sa posibleng ICC warrant kay Bato: Senado, handang dumepensa Sinabi ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Biyernes na maaaring protektahan ng Senado si Senador Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa sakaling maglabas ng arrest warrant ang International Criminal Court (ICC) laban sa kanya--pero sa loob lamang ng legal na proseso at tamang remedyo. Si dela Rosa, na inaakusahan kaugnay ng kampanya kontra droga ng administrasyong Duterte, ay una nang nagsabing hihingi siya ng proteksyon kay Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero upang maiwasan ang posibleng paglipat sa kanya sa mga awtoridad kung sakaling maglabas ng warrant ang ICC. Sa isang panayam sa Senado nitong March 14, binigyang diin ni Cayetano na kailangang magkaroon ng legal na gabay mula sa Korte Suprema kung sakaling umabot sa ganitong sitwasyon. "The Senate will always protect the [members of its] institution, but it doesn't want a constitutional crisis. I'm hoping that by the time na maglabas ang ICC, if and when maglabas [ng warrant], there will be some guidance on paper," sabi niya. "May time din naman ang Supreme Court para may guidance na tayo pare-pareho. It's the confusion that's the killer," dagdag niya. Bilang dating hepe ng Philippine National Police (PNP) sa ilalim ng administrasyong Duterte, si dela Rosa ang isa sa mga pangunahing personalidad sa kampanya kontra droga. Ito ang dahilan na naisama siya sa mga opisyal na inireklamo ng mga pamilya ng drug war victims sa ICC. Ayon sa Rome Statute na bumuo sa ICC, kailangang makipagtulungan ang mga bansang miyembro nito upang arestuhin at ipasa sa korte ang sinumang may warrant ng ICC kapag pumasok sa kanilang teritoryo. Gayunpaman, dapat munang bigyan ng pagkakataon ang mga awtoridad ng isang bansa na magsagawa ng sariling imbestigasyon bago pumasok ang ICC, alinsunod sa principle of complementarity sa Rome Statute. Nang tanungin kung kaya bang protektahan ng Senado si dela Rosa kahit nasa recess ang Kongreso, sinabi ni Cayetano na ito ay isang "touchy subject." Nilinaw rin niya na ang konsepto ng sanctuary ay para lamang tiyakin ang legal na karapatan ng senador at ang integridad ng Senado, at hindi para magsilbing isang hiwalay na entidad na hindi maaring pakialaman ng batas. "The concept of a sanctuary is to protect the legal rights of the senator and the integrity of the Senate, and not to create a parang embassy that is a separate country you cannot touch," sabi niya.

