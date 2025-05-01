PHILIPPINES, May 1 - Press Release

May 1, 2025 Labor Day: Gatchalian Continues Push for Amendment to Magna Carta for Public School Teachers Amid the celebration of Labor Day, Senator Win Gatchalian continues to push for the passage of the Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Senate Bill No. 2493) to improve teachers' welfare and working conditions. The proposed measure, which seeks to amend the 58-year-old Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Republic Act No. 4670), provides for the institutionalization of benefits like calamity leave, educational allowances, and longevity pay. It also eyes the enhancement of salary criteria for teachers; protection of teachers from out-of-pocket expenses; and the guarantee that salaries, benefits, and working conditions of probationary teachers shall be the same or not less favorable than those of entry-level teachers. The proposed measure also prohibits the assignment of non-teaching tasks to teachers. It further seeks to reduce the hours of classroom teaching from six to four. "Nakikiisa tayo sa panawagan ng mga guro para sa mas maayos na mga benepisyo at pagtaguyod sa kanilang kapakanan. Napapanahon na upang amyendahan ang Magna Carta upang gawin itong mas akma sa kasalukuyang panahon," said Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Araw ng Paggawa: Pag-amyenda sa Magna Carta for Public School Teachers Patuloy na Isinusulong ni Gatchalian Sa gitna ng pagdiriwang ng Labor Day, patuloy na isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Senate Bill No. 2493) upang itaguyod ang kapakanan ng mga guro. Layon ng naturang panukalang batas na amyendahan ang Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Republic Act No. 4670) upang gawing institutionalized ang mga benepisyong tulad ng calamity pay, educational allowances, at longevity pay. Layon din ng panukalang batas ang pagkakaroon ng mas maayos na criteria pagdating sa sahod; proteksyon ng mga guro mula sa out-of-pocket expenses; at katiyakang ang mga sahod, benepisyo, at mga working conditions ng mga probationary teachers ay magiging kapareha o hindi nalalayo sa mga entry-level na guro. Ipagbabawal din sa ilalim ng panukalang batas ang pagpapagawa ng mga non-teaching tasks sa mga guro. Layon din ng naturang panukalang batas na bawasan ang oras ng pagtuturo. "Nakikiisa tayo sa panawagan ng mga guro para sa mas maayos na mga benepisyo at pagtaguyod sa kanilang kapakanan. Napapanahon na upang amyendahan ang Magna Carta upang gawin itong mas akma sa kasalukuyang panahon," ani Gatchalian, Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education.

