Prime Minister Carney meets with President of France Emmanuel Macron

CANADA, March 17 - The Prime Minister, Mark Carney, today met with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, during a visit to Paris to strengthen the economy and security of both of our countries.

Prime Minister Carney and President Macron discussed their intention to build stronger economies and defence and commercial ties between Canada and France – including in the areas of responsible and safe artificial intelligence, critical minerals, and clean energy – and to defend rules-based free trade.

The Prime Minister and the President highlighted the launch of a new bilateral partnership on intelligence and security. The partnership will focus on enhancing cybersecurity and intelligence sharing on significant threats. Key topics will include economic security, violent extremism, counter-proliferation, interference, espionage, sabotage, and threats associated with advanced technologies.

Prime Minister Carney and President Macron reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine as it continues to resist Russia’s unjustifiable war of aggression. The Prime Minister thanked the President for his leadership in organizing several important meetings regarding Ukraine over the past few weeks.

The leaders emphasized the rich and strong relationship between Canada and France, rooted in a shared history and common language, strong ties between our cultures and our peoples, as well as shared values such as democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.