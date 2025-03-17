Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Sir Keir Starmer

CANADA, March 17 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), Sir Keir Starmer, as part of his visit to strengthen ties with steadfast and reliable partners for our economy and security.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Starmer emphasized the importance of building a stronger Canada-UK relationship. The leaders highlighted transatlantic security and the trade and investment relationship between Canada and the UK. To that end, they discussed opportunities to expand the Canada-UK trade corridor and responsibly leverage technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum to benefit workers and economies in both countries.

The prime ministers reiterated their steadfast support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russia’s unjustifiable war of aggression. Prime Minister Carney expressed Canada’s support for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, highlighted support for Ukraine as a key part of Canada’s G7 Presidency, and commended the UK’s leadership efforts toward a lasting and sustainable peace.

Anchored in long-standing alliances, shared histories, and enduring ties, the leaders agreed that the partnership between Canada and the UK will only get stronger.