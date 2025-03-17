Boost to community food infrastructure will help build food security

CANADA, March 17 - More people in North Okanagan will soon have better access to healthy, fresh food as funding bolsters support for critical food infrastructure.

The Land to Table Network Society received $1 million through the provincial Critical Food Infrastructure Fund (CFIF) to develop the Food Shed, a North Okanagan-based warehouse, which will support the distribution of nutritious food to those in need across multiple regions.

“We know that due to the global inflation and uncertainties, some people in B.C. and in our region are struggling to put good food on the table and to buy daily essentials like groceries; therefore, our government is continuing to take action,” said Harwinder Sandhu, parliamentary secretary for agriculture. “We are funding critical infrastructure updates that will connect community service agencies with local food suppliers, helping more people access fresh and local food to address this challenge.”

The project will involve upgrading a centrally located cold-storage warehouse in Armstrong to collect, combine, process, store, market and distribute food. The upgrades will help schools, institutions, food banks and non-profit organizations in nearby regions connect to year-round, local, affordable food.

The $14-million CFIF, announced in September 2023, will span three years and is administered by United Way British Columbia (United Way BC). It provides grants for food-infrastructure projects that increase a community’s capacity to offer nutritious and culturally appropriate food to people who need it.

“This unique, centralized distribution will increase sales opportunities for local producers, increasing employment and revenue,” said Liz Blakeway, executive director, Land to Table Network. “At the same time, it will help meet the growing demand that schools, food banks and non-profits experience for affordable food for the people they serve.”

The CFIF addresses some of the key challenges faced by communities, strengthening food security for those who need it the most.

Quotes:

Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction –

“We all want people to have access to nutritious food, so we’re taking more action to help people withstand the impacts of the trade war and global inflation. That’s why on top of hundreds of other projects, we’ve funded new critical infrastructure that helps people access fresh food in the North Okanagan and throughout B.C.”

Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food –

“When it comes to strengthening food security and food supply for British Columbians, collaboration is key. This project brings together important community partners, non-profits and government to strengthen the local food system and help more people access affordable nutritious food.”

Alžběta Sabová, director, food security, community impact and investment, United Way BC –

“Despite its abundant farmland, the North Okanagan faces food security challenges as families struggle with access to fresh, nutritious food and farmers have a hard time reaching secure markets. Transforming a cold-storage warehouse into a food hub for storage, processing and distribution tackles these issues directly. United Way BC is proud to help strengthen the local food system through this project, an inspiring rural food-security model with lasting impact across British Columbia.”

Eric Larocque, school food co-ordinator, Rocky Mountain School District No. 6 –

“Having worked in the food-security sector for several years now, it has become apparent that there are large infrastructure and logistical challenges facing the Interior of British Columbia. A lot of rural and remote communities face issues accessing fresh and B.C.-grown foods, especially in our food banks and school food programs. It is through initiatives like this that real, positive changes can be made in food access and food security for all families in our province.”

Quick Facts:

In 2024, the B.C. government announced that more than $7.2 million of the CFIF has been distributed to more than 100 organizations to support small and medium-sized projects that help people throughout B.C. put food on the table.

Grants from the CFIF are helping community organizations, including Indigenous organizations and First Nations, build, buy and improve warehouse storage space and equipment, buy refrigerated vehicles to transport food, and buy equipment to preserve and process food for extended shelf life.

By increasing the capacity for storing, transporting and redistributing food locally, the grants help increase year-round availability of nourishing and culturally appropriate foods.

Learn More:

To learn more about the CFIF, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023SDPR0057-001516 and https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2024SDPR0013-001349

To learn more about Land to Table Network, visit: https://landtotablenetwork.com/

For more information about United Way British Columbia, visit: https://uwbc.ca/program/food-security/