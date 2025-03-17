Information sessions provide overview of shíshálh Nation-B.C. Foundation Agreement renewal, shíshálh swiya Dock Management Plan updates

CANADA, March 17 - The Province is holding virtual information sessions on Thursday, March 20, and Monday, March 31, 2025, to share information and answer questions about the shíshálh Nation-British Columbia Foundation Agreement renewal and the shíshálh swiya Dock Management Plan.

Each 90-minute virtual information session will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. (Pacific time). The sessions will summarize key elements of the Foundation Agreement renewal and outline the next steps to implement agreement components.

A meeting link will be available before each session on the Government of B.C. website: https://gov.bc.ca/shishalhFoundationAgreement

A copy of the presentation and additional resources will be posted to the same web page following the second information session.

Representatives from the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation and the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship will provide details about the Foundation Agreement renewal, how it relates to the shíshálh swiya Dock Management Plan and what it means for residents of the Sunshine Coast.

Randene Neill, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, and MLA for Powell River-Sunshine Coast, will provide opening remarks.

The Province and shíshálh Nation are committed to speaking with people about agreement components that have the potential to impact local government, interest holders and the public.

Additional information and engagement opportunities are being planned for specific components of the Foundation Agreement renewal. More information will be made available as the Province and shíshálh Nation continue this work.

Members of the public are encouraged to share their comments and questions about the Foundation Agreement renewal in advance by emailing: IRRCoastNegotiations@gov.bc.ca