Commissioner Brown interviewed at 3 PM (MST) on NY Radio WPAT930AM.com 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

3/17/2025

Helena, Montana—Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance James Brown was interviewed at 3 PM (MST) on NY Radio WPAT930AM.com. During the broadcast, he discussed the significance of digital assets and tokens. This live interview will reach a potential audience of 12.5 million people in New York City and surrounding areas.

Commissioner Brown highlights the importance of public engagement in shaping responsible policies:

“Digital assets offer both opportunities and risks. My goal is to implement fair regulations that protect investors while fostering innovation.”

The Montana State Auditor, who also serves as the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, oversees the insurance and securities industries in Montana. Additionally, the State Auditor holds an ex officio position on the Montana Board of Land Commissioners. Commissioner James Brown was elected as the Montana State Auditor in 2024.

###