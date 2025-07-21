State Auditor James Brown Joins Fellow Statewide Officials at July Land Board Meeting in Approving Over $1.25 Million in New Revenue for Montana Schools

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Helena, Montana—Auditor James Brown joinedhis State Land Board colleagues to review and approve multiple projects benefiting the state’s trust beneficiaries and public institutions. The July Land Board meeting highlighted key initiatives generating an estimated $307,289 in revenues for the people of Montana.

“Today’s actions demonstrate the Land Board’s continued commitment to smart stewardship of state resources,” said Commissioner Brown. “These revenues strengthen our trust accounts and provide lasting benefits to Montana’s communities, schools, and heritage.”

They approved the following revenue-generating actions:

Timber Sale Trust Revenues

Beaver Creek, Lincoln County: $117,598 from a major timber sale, supporting local and statewide trust beneficiaries.

Cabin & Homesite Sales (Estimated)

Missoula County: $120,000 projected from cabin and homesite revenues.

Valley County: $55,000 anticipated from additional homesite receipts.

Total Cabin & Homesite Revenues: $175,000.

$175,000. Easements

Counties Benefiting: Blaine, Custer, Missoula, and Sweet Grass counties.

Blaine, Custer, Missoula, and Sweet Grass counties. Revenues of $14,691 from new easements ensuring continued access and stewardship of state lands.

The Board’s actions are estimated to generate $307,289 in revenue, directly benefiting Montana’s state trust funds and educational initiatives.

The Montana Land Board consists of the top five statewide elected officials. The board manages millions of acres of state trust lands, ensuring both financial returns for trust beneficiaries and responsible land stewardship for future generations.

For more information about the Land Board, visit our website at csimt.gov/land-board.

The Montana State Auditor, Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, regulates the insurance and securities industries in Montana. The State Auditor

is also an ex officio member of the Montana Board of Land Commissioners. James Brown was elected Montana State Auditor in 2024.

