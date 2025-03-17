Office of the Governor — News Release — Gov. Green Secures Federal Support for University and Restoration of 442nd Regimental Combat Team Webpage

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN SECURES FEDERAL SUPPORT FOR UNIVERSITY OF HAWAI‘I AND RESTORATION OF 442ND REGIMENTAL COMBAT TEAM WEBPAGE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 17, 2025

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., has successfully secured key federal actions through direct engagement with the White House, advocating for Hawai‘i on critical issues affecting our communities. In two significant resolutions, Governor Green ensured continued federal funding for the University of Hawai‘i amid a Title VI investigation and championed the restoration of the U.S. Army’s webpage honoring the legendary 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

Protecting the Future of Higher Education in Hawai‘i

The University of Hawai‘i was among 60 institutions under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR) for potential antisemitic harassment and discrimination. While UH has fully cooperated with the investigation and remains committed to fostering an inclusive learning environment, there were growing concerns that the federal administration would use these investigations as a pretext to pull critical federal funding.

Governor Green took decisive action, engaging directly with senior White House officials to protect UH students and ensure the institution would not face unwarranted financial penalties. Speaking on his efforts, Governor Green stated:

“I was on the phone to the White House dealing with UH funding at about 4:30 a.m. on March 11. I spoke with high-level administration officials including the Deputy Chief of Staff for the White House and a Director of Intergovernmental Affairs. I explained that while there was a little on-campus conflict during the recent war in Gaza, it paled in comparison to what’s gone on at other universities. We are not an institution that is antisemitic. We’re giving them a letter to fortify our position, but they assured me the University of Hawai‘i is not on the chopping block for antisemitism.”

Through these efforts, the federal administration reaffirmed its commitment to upholding civil rights while maintaining funding streams that support research, education, and student services at UH.

“I couldn’t stand by and allow a misunderstanding from the government to use civil rights investigations as a tool to undermine our students’ future,” said Governor Green. “The University of Hawai‘i is a pillar of opportunity for our local students, and I will always fight to protect access to higher education.”

Restoring the Legacy of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team

In response to the recent removal of the U.S. Army’s webpage honoring the 442nd Regimental Combat Team—a unit renowned as the most decorated for its size and length of service in U.S. military history—Governor Josh Green, M.D. has actively engaged with senior White House officials to address the issue. The webpage has since been restored, reaffirming the commitment to preserving the legacy of these courageous soldiers.

During the 73rd Cherry Blossom Festival, Governor Green shared with local Japanese leaders, including Consul General of Japan, Yoshinori Kodama, that he was reaching out to the administration to ensure the 442nd’s legacy remained intact.

“The story of the 442nd is a testament to the resilience and patriotism of Japanese-American soldiers who fought bravely for a country that once questioned their loyalty,” said Governor Green. “We must never allow their sacrifices to be erased from history.”

This outcome highlights Hawaiʻi’s shared commitment to preserving and honoring the rich heritage of its communities, reflecting the state’s dedication to safeguarding the narratives that define our collective identity.

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Office: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]